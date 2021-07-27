How has FoodSt helped you during lockdown?



When lockdown hit Sydney, it impacted my little family immensely and FoodSt is helping me stay afloat, as it’s currently my only source of income. With everyone dealing with the emotional & physical impact of this altered lifestyle, I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of something that’s a source of relief to many. I believe it really helps people to know that even though the food on their plate has been cooked by someone else it really has been made with love.



What do you cook that you feel represents you best?



Everything I cook is a true representation of me. Each and every dish I prepare is taken from either a traditional recipe that’s been handed down to me or a much-loved recipe that I asked someone to share with me. They are the culmination of beautiful memories and amazing stories, often inspired by my travels and experiences of eating food in homes around the world. Every time I serve food it’s all coming from a very special place in my heart and is 100 per cent me.

What do you love the most about cooking for people?



Someone enjoying the food I make is an incredibly satisfying feeling. It’s how I do my bit for humanity, one meal at a time. I love the interactions, observations and life lessons that come from spending meaningful time with others and learning about their food and life experiences. I love that people now get to share my food and learn from me, at the same time being deeply nourished by the pure love and generosity I have put into each meal. There’s real beauty in that act, even with the most humble of meals, and that’s what I want to recreate when I cook for people.

The dish to order? Anushree's Rajma dahl with naan.