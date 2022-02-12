Sydney
Free coffee and Tokyo Lamingtons at Coffee Supreme

  • Restaurants, Coffee shops
  • Coffee Supreme, Brookvale
Breadfern Bakery's chocolate raspberry lamington
Photograph: Supplied/Breadfern
Time Out says

You can score free coffee and a cake by Tokyo Lamington at this new Northern Beaches roastery

To celebrate their recently opened Northern Beaches location, the team at Coffee Supreme is shouting your morning latte this Friday, February 11 and Saturday, February 12 from 8-10am. That's right, folks, anyone who walks through the red roller doors in those two golden hours will get their caffeine kick, absolutely free.

For an extra pep in your step, the first 50 people to walk through the door will be the lucky recipients of a mini lamington from lamo legends Tokyo Lamington. If that ain't a reason to rise and shine early, we don't know what is. 

The New Zealand-born, Australian-adopted Coffee Supreme first arrived on our sunny shores 20 years ago, when the Abbotsford doors opened in Melbourne. The cool Kiwis have since set up shop in Brisbane as well as a roastery in Tokyo. 

Don't feel like rolling out of bed? These Sydney coffee roasters will deliver straight to your door.

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
Coffee Supreme
11
Mitchell Road
Brookvale
Sydney
2100
Contact:
shopau.coffeesupreme.com
shopau@coffeesupreme.com
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri, 6:30am-2pm; Sat-Sun, 7am-2pm

Dates and times

