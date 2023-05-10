Sydney
Girdlers

Girdlers

  1. Girdlers avocado toast
Time Out says

Bacon and egg rolls, banana pancakes and buckwheat crepes by the beach

Start the day with a splash of colour and a side of sustainability at Girdlers. This coastal café has cemented itself as a healthy hub for the Northern Beaches community with four locations in Dee Why, Manly, Avalon and Warringah Mall

With its tropical-luxe interiors and fresh, bold flavours, Girdlers is like a wellness retreat, but for food. Saturdays call for fluffy buckwheat, banana and coconut pancakes with seasonal fruit, coconut yogurt and their Goodtella housemade chocolate sauce; the bacon and egg roll ‘gone healthy’ with smoked ham, fried eggs, spinach, roast tomato and bell pepper sauce on a charcoal bun; or the gluten-free cauliflower rice shakshouka with seedy brown bread or rye sourdough. Mini pancakes and bacon egg rolls are also available for the little ones.

Later in the day, you can fuel up with Girdlers’ seasonal goodness bowl, fresh sesame-satay tofu vermicelli noodle salad, or Seb’s grilled chicken burger with corn chips. All dietaries are looked after with all-day, gluten-free buckwheat crepes, available with savoury or sweet fillings like prosciutto, salmon, or lemon and coconut coulis. 

Eager to please without the bad bits, Girdlers’ ‘All Good’ coffee blend balances wild zesty flavours with the natural sweetness of dried fruit and cacao. Relish these flavours in their 18-hour cold brew, or warm up with their sticky chai, which comes as close in flavour and health to the traditional Indian tea.

These are the healthiest eats in Sydney that don't suck

Written by
Melissa Woodley

Details

Address:
7-8 The Strand
Dee Why
Sydney
2099
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 6am-4.30pm; Sun 7am-4.30pm
