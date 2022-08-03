Time Out says

We've said to before and we'll say it again: Sydney is obsessed with banh mi.



Our love is such a passionate one that loyalties are challenged, pub debates are frequent, and most of us will fiercely defend our favourites to our last breath. One of Sydney's absolute favourites is the tiny and unassuming Marrickville Pork Roll, easily identified by its simple red and white sign and a long queue snaking around the block on Illawarra Road.

There are no surprises on the menu here, which is exactly how we want it. Crisp on the outside, fluffy on the inside, the baguette maketh the sandwich, which is loaded with crackling, pork belly and pâté, or shredded soy chicken with all the trimmings. Veggie lovers can also have a killer sandwich on their lunch hour, with salad sandwiches and loads of rice paper rolls to keep you going through the afternoon.

These renowned banh mi won't break the bank, with almost everything coming in under ten bucks, and the OG's popularity has even spawned a few offshoots, including another shop down at the newly revamped Quay Quarter.