Timeout

Marrickville Pork Roll Quay Quarter

Someone in a chefs apron holds out a banh mi
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Marrickville Pork Roll is heading to the big smoke at the new Quay Quarter

In some of greatest culinary news ever, Marrickville Pork Roll is slowly taking over Sydney, and this writer personally welcomes our new, delicious overlords. In addition to their 2021 opening at Haymarket, the famous Viet baguette bosses will open up shop in the newly minted Quay Quarter Lanes, in Circular Quay.

There are no surprises on the menu here, which is exactly how we want it. Crisp on the outside, fluffy on the inside, the baguette maketh the sandwich, which is loaded with crackling, pork belly and pâté, or shredded soy chicken with all the trimmings. Veggie lovers can also have a killer sandwich on their lunch hour, with salad sandwiches and loads of rice paper rolls to keep you going through the afternoon.

In usual MPR style, these renowned banh mi won't break the bank, with almost everything coming in under ten bucks. The eatery is a part of the new wave of retailers and restaurants that are popping up all over Circular Quay after a multi-million dollar upgrade to the area.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
7
Quay Quarter
Loftus Lane
Sydney
2000
