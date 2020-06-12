The top spots for banh mi in Sydney

If ever there was an example of a trusty, uncomplicated, yet still legendary feed, it would have to be banh mi – the almighty Vietnamese baguette sandwich. They’re cheap, they’re delicious, and they deliver on the flavour and texture fronts like few other sambos can.

The ingredients are simple, but integral to crafting the ultimate roll. Maybe the most important aspect is the golden baguette that Vietnamese bakers have perfected over generations – crusty on the outside and fluffy within. Maybe it’s the traditional meat filling, which combines not one or two, but three different types of pork. Or maybe it’s the brightness and crunch of all those fresh and pickled vegetables and herbs. Add the Vietnamese-French fusion of pâté and mayonnaise, and soy sauce and chilli, and you understand why most sangas don’t even come close. New cafés and concepts are always introducing interesting twists to the old favourite, which makes the search for the finest in the game a neverending adventure. Here are our picks for some of Sydney's best.

