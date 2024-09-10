Central Place
The area between Chippendale and Central Station, which is a bit of an underused hinterland at present, is set to undergo a radical transformation in the next few years, becoming Sydney’s very own ‘Silicon Valley'. This technology and innovation hub fit for the 21st-century will span more than 24 hectares of Sydney and feature a series of major towers overlooking Prince Alfred Park. One of the crown jewels of this new tech precinct will be a $2.5 billion twin-tower adjacent to Central Station at the junction of Lee Street and George Street. It’ll have 39 levels, offering in excess of 150,000 square metres of commercial space. As the centrepiece of Sydney’s new technology park, the building will feature cutting-edge design including a number of ecological advances that will allow Central Place to run 100 per cent on renewable energy.