Over the next decade, these mighty towers will change the face of the city

The Opera House and Harbour Bridge will always be Sydney’s architectural megastars. However, some of the planned additions to the city’s skyline over the next decade will be doing their darndest to steal some of the limelight from those two Aussie icons.

Sydney is undergoing a boom in urban development right now, with a number of impressive skyscrapers either already under construction or in their final approval stages. We’ve picked a selection of the most striking towers set to become a familiar sight to the Sydneysiders of tomorrow.

In search of more architectural inspiration? These are the most beautiful buildings in Sydney.