Time Out says

The days of Mary's in the CBD are (apparently) over

As of May 2023, CBD-dwelling burger fans are in for some sad news. According to a mysterious cardboard sign tacked to the grease kings' front door, Mary's in the CBD has now closed its doors "4 eva". This very unofficial way of annoucing a permanent business closure has raised some eyebrows, but the sentiment has been ratified by Google, where the CBD locale has been marked as "permanently closed".

According to an image posted on Reddit, the burger top-dogs have decided to go out in air of mystique and intrigue, simply writing on a sheet of brown paper in big black letters:

CLOSED 4 EVA!!

2014-2023. R.I.P Mary's CBD.

THANK YOU TO EVERY ONE OF YOU.

LOVE FROM THE CBD TEAM & MARY'S.

SEE YOU DOWN THE ROAD.

Where ever you fall on the Mary's fence, you've gotta agree: these burger bosses know how to make an exit.

And, don't despair. You can still get your classic cheeseburger fix at Mary's Newtown and Mary's Circular Quay.

Read on for what critic Myffy Rigby thought about the CBD joint back in 2014:

Do you ever have that moment in the middle of the day when you think "gee, I could really just smash a double Mary's burger with extra bacon," only to be brought back to earth with a terrible thud? Yes, sweet readers, we too feel your pain. But guess what? The Mary's posse have swung open on Castlereagh Street, serving burgers, shakes and pop.

Don't go in expecting bourbon and beers, mind. It's takeaway only: just a room, one counter and a whole lot of delicious meat. However. They're supplying burgers to the Ramblin' Rascal just around the corner if a seat and a shot are par for the course when burgering up.

Yup, there's your original Mary's with lettuce, tomato, house-smoked bacon, lurid yellow cheese and soft, yielding beef patty with just the right amount of chew. Vegetarians can go with the mushroom burger. But there's also a fried chicken burger – a thick hunk of juicy bird, lettuce, tomato, raw onion and mayo. Could it take the place of an OG Mary's burger? Ooohhh...

Tell you what, though – nothing will stop you in your tracks faster than the breakfast burger. It's a (welcome) heart attack in a sweet, squishy bun of house-cured bacon, a sausage pattie, a thick hash brown, cheese, onion, and HP sauce.

Hello, fatness, my old friend.