An aperitivo hot spot in the CBD

Until now we haven't quite managed to nail aperitivo culture in Sydney, the Italian tradition of knocking off, having a drink and a few nibbles in the early evening and then going home to prep for dinner. Matteo Downtown is hoping to change that with their daily aperitivo offering at their brand new CBD restaurant and bar down on Bond Street. On weekdays they're giving you a very good reason to leave work on time, because between 4pm and 6pm they're offering a complimentary spread of snacks to go with your afterwork wine, beer, or Spritz. It's like a cocktail party every afternoon, with roaming trays from the kitchen. Maybe it'll be pizzetta, calzone, octopus bites or fried school prawns? They're also adding DJs to the mix on Thursdays and Fridays for a run-up to the weekend.

If you're more a morning person, the CBD edition of the Double Bay pizzeria is opening from 7am on weekdays for breakfast pastries, panino and coffee. Otherwise make it an express lunch for pasta, antipasto boards, and sandwiches.

They've got a mozzarella bar if you want to skip straight to the good bits, and there are two Neapolitan pizza ovens: one is for pizza, the other for the 600g wood-fired Ranger Valley ribeye and roasted king prawns with bottarga. Heck, you can even order a whole suckling pig if you give them 24-hours notice.