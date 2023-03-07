Time Out says

UK-born chef Mikey Greenhalgh has been cooking his entire life, but after spending a couple of years working in Italy, he developed a passion for pizza. Next he travelled through New York, Chicago and Philadelphia, where he became smitten with American-style pizza pie. It was on this US trip that the spark for Mikey’s Pizza was born. Returning to Australia, he set up his first US-style pizzeria in Killarney Heights on Sydney's Northern Beaches back in 2017. Now, five years later, Mikey’s has found a second home on Bondi Road.

Mikey’s is a slice of New York in Bondi – think retro net curtains, exposed brickwork and copper pipes, red and white checked tablecloths, and rock ’n’ roll vibes all round.

The pizza bases are made with Australian high-protein flour and are baked on Sicilian clay stone, and then they’re topped with tasty morsels sourced from some of our favourite providores: Vic’s Meats, Forage Gourmet Edibles and Two Providores. One of the best parts is that you can order pizza by the slice if you want, meaning that you're saved from the profoundly difficult decision of only getting to try one flavour.

Start with the New Yorker pizza with garlic, tomato and vodka base, fior de latte, mozzarella, parmesan, parsley and, of course, double pepperoni. For a vegie option, go the Shrooms – it has a taleggio cream base, fior de latte, confit mushroom, shallots and garlic, finished off with porcini dust (yes!) and parmesan.

Sundays are all about the Bottomless Brunch – you'll get an Aperol Spritz on arrival, prosecco, and then bottomless Curly Lewis beer or wine. Drinks plus mozzarella sticks, their famous 'jumping chicken', plenty of pizza and Mikey’s renowned donuts – how’s that for a treat?

The rock ’n’ roll vibe is backed up with live music. Every Thursday, local artists, including Lionel Cole and Billsbry perform on rotation. Come for the pizza, stay for the music, and leave with a smile.

