The eagerly awaited Ace Hotel, which was slated to open back in 2021, has acquired two seriously heavy-hitters to head up the food and drink offering when it finally opens its doors in Autumn of 2022. Sydney's Prince of Pasta, Mitch Orr, of CicciaBella and ACME, will be joined by everyone's favourite shorts wearer, P&V's Mike Bennie.

Set 18 stories above Surry Hills, the woodfire restaurant, Kiln, will feature a glass-walled dining room complete with two spacious terraces with fully retractable ceilings. Orr will be utilizing strong umami flavours — soy, fish sauce, dashi, dried mushrooms — and draw inspiration from the flavour-rich cuisines of Italy, Japan and Southeast Asia. At Kiln, he’ll harness the open flame, smoke and smolder of the kitchen’s wood-burning grill. The full menu is designed to be shared, and ingredients will follow the seasons and be sustainably sourced.

"Cooking with fire is the most elemental part of cooking, and something every chef loves doing, whether on a hibachi grill in your garden or on a live fire grill that’s the centrepiece of the restaurant." says Orr.

On the ground floor, designed by Flack Studio, LOAM – a sister location to the restaurant at Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles – will serve a relaxed, all-day menu of local and regional seasonal produce, and sustainable meats and seafood. LOAM will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. The coffee shop features Sydney’s own Mecca Coffee, as well as draft wine. Continuing a longstanding Ace Hotel tradition, the Lobby aims to be a welcoming community hub for locals and travelers alike. The bar menu will offer wines by the glass, craft beers and cocktails in addition to snacks and shareable small plates. The Lobby will also regularly feature open-to-all arts and cultural programming.



Mike Bennie is a connoisseur of all things brewed, distilled and fermented. He is co-founder and partner in the landmark P&V Wine + Liquor Merchants, co-founder of the Drink Easy Awards and is a prolific wine and drinks writer. At Ace Hotel Sydney he will bring his extensive experience to the curation of opening day drinks menus for each of the hotel’s four food and beverage venues. Mike also has plans to collaborate on beverage-centric events.

On curating the exciting drinks offering, Bennie says, "I’m very privileged to have access to so many incredible producers, small runs of drinks and have made a commitment to unearthing new and exciting things that will form a part of the ever-changing menus at Ace Hotel Sydney."

Kiln will be open nightly for dinner service, and on weekends for brunch, with reservations opening from May 1, 2022.