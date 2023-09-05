Time Out says

The viral US eatery known as a "vegan version of McDonald’s" will open its first Australian store in Redfern in September

If you’re a fan of the nostalgia of fast food, but not of the meat, you’ll be stoked to hear that Mr Charlie's – the US brand known as a "vegan version of McDonald’s" is opening in Sydney on September 30. The shiny red shopfront on Cope Street in Redfern might look a little familiar, but instead of golden arches, there's a cheeky golden frown. (Note: Mr Charlie's isn't affiliated with McDonald's.)

Gone are the days when vegan fast food meant settling for a side of fries or underwhelming soggy salad. Mr Charlie’s will offer a 100 per cent plant-based menu, which hopefully mirrors hits from its three US stores, including the Not a Cheeseburger with an Impossible patty, pickles, diced onion, mustard and ketchup; Not a Hamburger, which is pimped with vegan cheese; Impossible nuggets and British fries. We’re also holding out for Mr Charlie’s Frowny Meal, which is a playful parody of Macca’s Happy Meal, with a burger, nuggets, fries and a drink. It's delivered in a red box with their signature upside-down smile, it resembles the meal of your childhood dreams.

Australia is the first international location for the viral US fast food chain, which only opened its first store in Los Angeles in February 2022. Sydneysiders can get a taste of the vegan craze soon, with Mr Charlie’s set to open in Redfern on September 30.

In a statement on social media, the chain said “Why Redfern? Because we are a company on a mission to create change, and where better to start than by aiding our Indigenous communities?” Mr Charlie’s plans to work with charities and brand partners, including the neighbouring Aboriginal Employment Strategy offices to help provide jobs for local community members.

Turn that frown upside down and start counting down the days.

