This local favourite has queues almost all the way to the beach

Update: You should probably come to this Clovelly Road spot for the great fish and chips, but you should definitely come for the burgers, which are generous, fresh-and-flavour-packed, and brimming with Aussie nostalgia. It’s the ideal post-beach fuel, but heads up, you’re likely to encounter a line. It’s well worth it.

– Avril Treasure

Read on for our original review of Out of the Blue from 2017 by Tamar Cranswick

There’s always a throng of people waiting to get their fix at this Clovelly corner spot. She’s not very big, but she packs them in - then out the door and onto the footpath. The battered Pacific cod comes with a bubbly crust that snaps under your fingers. We’ll skip the calamari next time and order a generous side of chips with chicken salt. If you’d rather eat from the land than the sea, the burgers here have reached near cult status for good reason. Give your gut a real workout and finish things off with a deep-fried Mars Bar. The fish and chips come wrapped in paper, proper old-school like, so you can cart them down the hill to the beach.

