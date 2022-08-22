The best fish and chips in Sydney

There are more options for fish and chips in Manly than you can throw a thong at, but Fishmongers stands out from the crowd. Hoki is dunked in a light tempura batter that enhances rather than competes with the flavour of the fish. To the side are excellent hand-cut chips that are streets ahead of the usual fare. Deep fried strips of sweet potato on top add some extra crunch. These guys also try to do the right thing by our ocean friends by selling MSC certified seafood. Get your order to go and head over the road to the beach, because everything tastes better looking out over the big blue.
If you want a fuss-free feed come rain or shine (which is really covering your bases given the weather of late), nothing beats golden, crisp, flakey battered fish and a hearty serving of chips. But what makes a really excellent fish supper? It's the quality of the batter through to the cut of the chip, the potatoes used and even the seasonings and sauces – are you for ketchup, vinegar, chicken salt, tartare of straight lemon juice? There’s a lot that goes into getting it just right, and a wide spectrum between the catch of the day and yesterday's chip paper. So we scoured the city to put together a list of ten the best to help you net the perfect catch.
Buying it yourself? Here's a chef's guide to buying seafood.