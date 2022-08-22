The best fish and chips in Sydney

If you want a fuss-free feed come rain or shine (which is really covering your bases given the weather of late), nothing beats golden, crisp, flakey battered fish and a hearty serving of chips. But what makes a really excellent fish supper? It's the quality of the batter through to the cut of the chip, the potatoes used and even the seasonings and sauces – are you for ketchup, vinegar, chicken salt, tartare of straight lemon juice? There’s a lot that goes into getting it just right, and a wide spectrum between the catch of the day and yesterday's chip paper. So we scoured the city to put together a list of ten the best to help you net the perfect catch.

