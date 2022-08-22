Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Fish and chips in a box
Photograph: Supplied/Out of the Blue

The best fish and chips in Sydney

Sydney's got a big chip on its shoulder, and it's fried to perfection

Maxim Boon
Written by
Tamar Cranswick
&
Maxim Boon
Advertising

If you want a fuss-free feed come rain or shine (which is really covering your bases given the weather of late), nothing beats golden, crisp, flakey battered fish and a hearty serving of chips. But what makes a really excellent fish supper? It's the quality of the batter through to the cut of the chip, the potatoes used and even the seasonings and sauces – are you for ketchup, vinegar, chicken salt, tartare of straight lemon juice? There’s a lot that goes into getting it just right, and a wide spectrum between the catch of the day and yesterday's chip paper. So we scoured the city to put together a list of ten the best to help you net the perfect catch.

Buying it yourself? Here's a chef's guide to buying seafood.

Sydney's got plenty of another pub favourite: the chicken schnitzel. Here's where to find the city's best.

Sydney's best fish and chips

Fishmongers, Manly
Photograph: Tamar Cranswick

Fishmongers, Manly

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Manly

There are more options for fish and chips in Manly than you can throw a thong at, but Fishmongers stands out from the crowd. Hoki is dunked in a light tempura batter that enhances rather than competes with the flavour of the fish. To the side are excellent hand-cut chips that are streets ahead of the usual fare. Deep fried strips of sweet potato on top add some extra crunch. These guys also try to do the right thing by our ocean friends by selling MSC certified seafood. Get your order to go and head over the road to the beach, because everything tastes better looking out over the big blue.

Read more
Old English Fish 'N' Chips
Photograph: Tamar Cranswick

Old English Fish 'N' Chips

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Naremburn

This unassuming joint in Naremburn is reminiscent of the chippies of yore. The menu runs the whole gamut, from fish and chips to seafood baskets (the lucky-dip of the sea), Chiko Rolls, and crab claws. The New Zealand cod used for the fish and chips is plump and juicy and they chicken-salt their chips here. Go retro and add some deep-fried pineapple for a sweet sidekick. Like the name, the prices here are old fashioned too. Anywhere you can order quality fish and chips and walk away with change from a tenner is a winner in our books.

Read more
Advertising
Charcoal Fish
Photograph: Nigel Kippers/Time Out

Charcoal Fish

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Rose Bay

The first fast-casual outpost from Josh Niland and wife, Julie, riffs on both the old-school fish and chippery and a classic charcoal chook joint (minus the poultry) in their new Rose Bay digs. Charcoal Fish draws inspiration from wholesome family meals and low-fi comfort food for a taste of nostalgia with an experimental gourmet twist. Just don't expect the pick and mix of varieties you'd get at an ordinary fish and chip shop: at Charcoal Fish, the Nilands are only serving two kinds of fish: a sustainably farmed Murray cod by Aquna sourced from Griffith in western NSW, which is aged for a week before preparing, and a line-caught yellow tuna which is the hero of Charcoal Fish's 'cheese burger'.

 

Read more
Fish Butchery
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Fish Butchery

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Paddington
  • price 2 of 4

The fish and chips made famous at Saint Peter by Josh Niland are now all yours from the Fish Butchery. That's right, they're totally happy to box you up their daily fish and chips and save you the wait time for a table. The fish in question changes with what's fresh and available, but on our visit it's tender lengths of pink ling from Bermagui on the southern NSW coast, and each piece wears a crunchy armour of batter that trails off into little crisp tendrils. The chips are the hand-cut, skin on variety and have a proper, soft potato quality rather than those firm, yellow planks you might be used to. And there's no chicken salt here. Instead you get a wedge of lemon and a traditional tartare sauce that they tart up with natural yoghurt in place of the mayonnaise. 

 
Read more
Advertising
Fish Shop
Photograph: Supplied/Kitti Gould

Fish Shop

  • Restaurants
  • Bondi Beach

These ain't your average greasy, newspaper-wrapped fish and chips. From the team behind the Fishbowl empire comes a high-casual eatery that combines takeaway ease with a touch of understated North Bondi chic. In its basic structure, Fish Shop is just like your seaside local – you pick a main from snapper, ocean trout, barramundi or King Ora salmon, as well as a market fish, then add a condiment and tack on a side – but after that, it goes off-script. Add on sugo with capers, salsa verde or tangy ladelomono, a Greek-style vinaigrette of lemon and oil. 

Read more
Fish and Co
Photograph: Tamar Cranswick

Fish and Co

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Forest Lodge
  • price 2 of 4

Sustainable seafood purveyors Fish & Co have moved from Annandale into their new home in Harold Park’s Tramsheds, where they’re as popular as ever. These guys are deeply concerned with the provenance of their products, and ensuring that there’s still plenty of fish left in the sea for future generations. Strips of New Zealand hoki come coated in a golden beer batter that’s a little on the thick side but still has a nice snap. You can jazz things up by substituting regular fries for sweet potato chips. . Those wanting a break from tradition can choose from options like mackerel fish cakes and panko crumbed tiger prawns. Eat in if you’re feeling fancy, or for a cheaper option, grab takeaway and find a spot outside in the sun.

Read more
Advertising
Out of the Blue
Photograph: Tamar Cranswick

Out of the Blue

  • Restaurants
  • Coogee

There’s always a throng of people waiting to get their fix at this Clovelly corner spot. She’s not very big, but she packs them in - then out the door and onto the footpath. The battered Pacific cod comes with a bubbly crust that snaps under your fingers. We’ll skip the calamari next time and order a generous side of chips with chicken salt. If you’d rather eat from the land than the sea, the burgers here have reached near cult status for good reason. Give your gut a real workout and finish things off with a deep-fried Mars Bar. The fish and chips come wrapped in paper, proper old-school like, so you can cart them down the hill to the beach.

Read more
Ocean Foods
Photograph: Tamar Cranswick

Ocean Foods

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Drummoyne

A place that’s been around for over 30 years must be doing something right. Ocean Foods is an Inner West institution, selling fresh and cooked seafood. The fish used in the fish and chips changes daily depending on the suppliers and is battered using a family recipe that’s been passed down through the generations. The result is a light, crisp coating that doesn’t dominate the flavour of the fish. Of course, we’re still going to add a little chicken salt to the chips and calamari. The extensive menu here covers old school classics like battered savs and seafood sticks (long may they live!) and is as cheap as chips. Do as the locals do and grab a box, sit out on the balcony and watch the world go by.

Read more
Advertising
Bondi's Best
Photograph: Tamar Cranswick

Bondi's Best

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Bondi North

Bondi’s Best is true to its moniker. The fish to beer batter ratio here is just right, and the hoki fillets are tender inside their golden crust. Punchy tartare is the perfect counterpoint to the crumbed calamari. If you’re thinking about your beach body there’s also an entire menu dedicated to sushi. BB’s has the whole stretch of the 2026 postcode covered, with the original North Bondi store as well as ritzier digs in Hall Street. You can eat in at either, but with one of the world’s most iconic stretches of coastline a stone’s throw away, it’d be almost criminal not to go al fresco.

Read more
Bottom of the Harbour
Photograph: Tamar Cranswick

Bottom of the Harbour

  • Restaurants
  • Mosman

This long-standing fish and chipper is right across the road from Balmoral Beach, and it’s perpetually busy no matter the weather. They use only MSC (Marine Stewardship Council) approved fish here, which means that it’s come from sustainable sources. New Zealand hake, battered to order, is the centrepiece of the fish and chips – both of which need the pep of some vinegar to liven things up. The real winner is the calamari, which is lightly crumbed and buttery. Stroll across the road and watch the waves roll in while you eat, or if you prefer the feel of grass under your feet, there’s a park right next door.

Read more
Advertising
Love Fish, Barangaroo
Photograph: Tamar Cranswick

Love Fish, Barangaroo

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Rozelle

As the name suggests, the team behind Love Fish are passionate about seafood, especially sustainable, locally sourced seafood. Order fish and chips here and you’ll get beer battered NSW tiger flathead to go alongside twice cooked chips. The fish is cooked to perfection and the batter to fillet ratio is spot on. The chips suffer a little from their second dunk, but are still a tasty accompaniment, as is the house-made tartare, which has a solid horseradish kick. The fresh, panko-crumbed calamari hits the spot too - tender, not chewy. Ethical eating here goes beyond the food; all of the packaging used is either biodegradable or compostable. 

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.