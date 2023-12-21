Sydney
Palmó Artisan Açaí

  • Restaurants
  • Mona Vale
Time Out says

Get your acai bowl fix fast at this healthy, beachside eatery in Manly

Roll out of bed, into a bowl of açai from Palmó Artisan Açaí. This superfood café is riding the health wave from its recently refurbished store in Manly’s Market Lane, churning out frosty berry-blushed bowls, which are as good for your body as they are for your taste buds. 

Locals rally around Palmó's OG bowl which is an original blend of organic açai, banana, strawberry and apple juice, topped with nut granola, fresh fruit, raw bee pollen and bush honey. Extra peanut butter you say? Bare Naked Bowls delivers the goods, along with a lengthy list of other blend boosters like spinach, vanilla protein, naked blue spirulina and maca powder. 

A healthy dose of happiness also comes in their natural yogurt and smoothie bowls. Rise and shine with the berry blast yogurt bowl topped with mixed berry jam, coconut chia pudding and nut granola, and add a warm turmeric, matcha or chai latte for the road home.

If you’re not a morning person, Bare Naked Bowls has nourishing savoury salad bowls and two superfood avocado toasts. We won’t judge if you drop by for brekky and lunch though.

Melissa Woodley
Written by
Melissa Woodley

Details

Address:
1/1 Bungan Ln
Mona Vale
Sydney
2103
Contact:
View Website
Menu
View menu
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 7.30am-4pm; Sat-Sun 7.30am-4.30pm
