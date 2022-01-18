Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Ploos

  • Restaurants
  • The Rocks
  1. Charred octopus with carob glaze on a bed of puree
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. The interior of Ploos, banquet seating and sandstone walls
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Chef Peter Constini standing in front of the opera house
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out Says

The celebrated chef behind Alpha and Omega has joined the impressive line up of restaurants at the Rocks

Celebrated chef Peter Conistis has opened the latest in his series of stunning Greek eateries in the heart of the Rocks. Ploos (which means 'voyage' in Conistis' mother tongue) is joining the line up next to Alpha, Omega and Cosmos, with a menu that is celebrating the regional dishes of the Aegean Sea. 

Clever pairings of octopus and carob as well as a dessert of salty haloumi tart throw together the contrast of savoury with sweet, a fine line that shows the confidence of a veteran chef backed by decades in the business exploring a culinary tradition he clearly lives for.

Unsurprisingly, the Ploos fit-out is as stunning as its sister venues, with marble finishes and gold trimming adjacent to convict-chiselled sandstone walls, all within the heritage-listed Campbell's Store. The Greek diner joins an influx of venues that have taken up residence in this corner of the inner city recently, adding yet more ballast to the case that the Rocks is a dining destination not only for tourists but for discerning locals too. Gin distillery Hickson House opened in the latter months of 2021, and the team behind Alberto's Lounge has taken over the nearly 200-year-old building that housed Phillip Foote, with plans of major renovations slated this year. 

Ploos is open for lunch and dinner Wednesday to Sunday and given the company it keeps, we highly recommend making a booking at the website here.

Details

Address:
Bay 7/7-27
Circular Quay W
The Rocks
Sydney
2000
Contact:
www.ploos.com.au
02 8231 4890
Opening hours:
Wed-Sun, noon-late
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.