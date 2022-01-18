Time Out Says

The celebrated chef behind Alpha and Omega has joined the impressive line up of restaurants at the Rocks

Celebrated chef Peter Conistis has opened the latest in his series of stunning Greek eateries in the heart of the Rocks. Ploos (which means 'voyage' in Conistis' mother tongue) is joining the line up next to Alpha, Omega and Cosmos, with a menu that is celebrating the regional dishes of the Aegean Sea.

Clever pairings of octopus and carob as well as a dessert of salty haloumi tart throw together the contrast of savoury with sweet, a fine line that shows the confidence of a veteran chef backed by decades in the business exploring a culinary tradition he clearly lives for.

Unsurprisingly, the Ploos fit-out is as stunning as its sister venues, with marble finishes and gold trimming adjacent to convict-chiselled sandstone walls, all within the heritage-listed Campbell's Store. The Greek diner joins an influx of venues that have taken up residence in this corner of the inner city recently, adding yet more ballast to the case that the Rocks is a dining destination not only for tourists but for discerning locals too. Gin distillery Hickson House opened in the latter months of 2021, and the team behind Alberto's Lounge has taken over the nearly 200-year-old building that housed Phillip Foote, with plans of major renovations slated this year.

Ploos is open for lunch and dinner Wednesday to Sunday and given the company it keeps, we highly recommend making a booking at the website here.