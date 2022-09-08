Time Out says

Some of Sydney's absolute favourite restaurants are pulling together for a charity dinner to raise funds for R U OK? Day

On Thursday, September 8, the Love Tilly Group are pulling out all the stops to raise funds for R U OK? Day out of their Darlinghurst home, Love, Tilly Devine.

All five of the group's restaurants will band together to bring guest favourites out of retirement like Dear Sainte Éloise's roe boats and Love, Tilly Devine's Japanese Vegemite toasts. Tickets are just $100 and will get you a six-course dinner and non-alcoholic drinks on arrival.

Dishes from the ever popular Ragazzi, Dear Sainte Éloise, La Salut and Fabbrica Pasta will all be on the roster, so this has got to be one of the most delicious ways you can support those among us struggling with their mental health.

The groups decision to support a charity whose focus is targeting depression and suicide was inspired by desire to raise awareness of mental health issues affecting the hospitality industry. "We know from experience how challenging working in hospitality can be on one’s mental health," says Matt Swieboda, hospo veteran and co-founder of the Love Tilly Group. "Depression, anxiety and addiction are, unfortunately, not uncommon in the industry, but they’re issues that haven’t always been publicly acknowledged."

Head to the Love, Tilly website here to book your spot. This is a run, don't walk situation folks.

If you are struggling with your mental health, help is available.

Reach out to R U OK? here.

Call Lifeline on 13 11 14

In an emergency, dial 000