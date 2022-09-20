Sydney's beloved Rosa Cienfuegos is hosting a nostalgic six-week festival all about tacos at her Redfern Itacate

Time Out says

Exciting, delicious news ahead: Rosa Cienfuegos of the Tamaleria and Mexican Deli in Dulwich Hill is launching a series of intimate and nostalgic taco nights, celebrating all things about the bite-sized staple. To kick things off and celebrate her partnership with Jarritos, on (Taco) Tuesday, August 16, Rosa will be giving away 50 tacos for the first 50 people that come into the Redfern store. To add to the fiesta, from 6pm there will be live Mariachi performances.

After a two-month stint exploring and eating her way through Mexico, Cienfuegos will launch her very own culinary adventure at her Redfern Itacate venue that will explore the flavours, preparation, origin and importance of a variety of tacos. Introducing "Rosa's Taco Journeys", a celebration of Mexican culture and cuisine – inherently intertwined and rich in history. Over six special nights throughout August and September, diners can get involved in a taco making master class.

Kicking off on August 16, learn about the history of the tacos al pastor, then on August 23, the traditional Mayan pork taco of conchinita. August 30 will have the ever popular slow-cooked brisket taco, suadero; September 6 is all about the Guadalajaran quesadilla-style birria taco with goat; September 13 means it's time for tacos de Barbacoa, an ancestral dish that uses an earth oven to slow cook a whole lamb wrapped in agave leaves. The final night of the festival comes on September 20, when you'll get amongst the fatty, unctuous and delicious tacos del carnitas.

This will all be served from their very own “taco truck” within the store, which has been painted by Sydney street artist Miguel Vazquez.

