Time Out says

Manly’s answer to organic, healthy and sustainable food is found at Ruby Lane Wholefoods. Here, the drinks menu almost doubles the food with smoothies, elixirs, caffeine and cocktails to take you from morning to afternoon.

Nothing tastes better than enjoying a nourishing meal while knowing you’re having a positive impact on the planet, and that’s exactly how you’ll feel after leaving Ruby Lane. Wellness warriors are spoilt for choice with superfood banana bread, smashed avo on Ruby’s famous paleo bread, or a triple stack of 'real food' pancakes topped with seasonal fruit, coconut yogurt, maca crumble and velvety cacao sauce. You’ll struggle to choose, not because you’re limited for healthy options, but because everything looks so darn good.

For something heartier, there’s the Manly Daily, which includes smashed avo on toasted sourdough with truffled cashew cheese and oven-dried tomato chips; the Beach Bun bacon and egg roll; or the Smash ’n’ Hash sweet potato fritter with corn salsa, eggs, avo and chimichurri sauce.

Brunch is incomplete without a drink from Ruby’s extensive selection of single-origin coffee, Daintree sticky chai, grit healing chicken bone broth, healthy elixirs, super smoothies, cold-pressed juices and organic teas. Booze it up with four quirky cocktails featuring local Manly spirits including a Watermelon Margarita, a G&T that replaces tonic with kombucha, plus all Australian wines and beer.

Ruby Lane’s café doubles as a grocer, so you can eat organic there and at home. They go above and beyond by hosting monthly workshops to educate the community on healthy living, such as active breath work seminars, pottery classes and sustainable dinners.

The café gets a real kick out of being super sustainable and has a solar power roof, worm farms for their food scraps, a jar deposit system for returning kombucha and retail jars, and uses only biodegradable packaging and chemicals.