The best set menus in Sydney

Loosen your belt: we've done the ground work to find the hottest set menus in Sydney: $65 and under; $85 and under; and $100 and under

Sometimes when you go to a restaurant, all you want to do is kick back and let the food come to you – without even thinking about it. Enter, set menus. Not only do you get to taste a bunch of great dishes, but it often works out to be cost effective – and that's a win win in our books.

We've eaten our way around Sydneytown to find the best set menus – from fine diners to casual eateries – at three price points: $65 and under; $85 and under; and $100 and under. From birthday celebrations with the family to a long boozy Saturday lunch with the gang – we've got you covered.

So, round up your mates, make a booking, and get ready to feast. We sure have.

Recommended: