Get us in your inbox

Friends enjoying dinner alfresco at Harry's by Giuls
Photograph: Simon Fitzpatrick/Harry's by Giuls

The best set menus in Sydney

Loosen your belt: we've done the ground work to find the hottest set menus in Sydney: $65 and under; $85 and under; and $100 and under

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure
Sometimes when you go to a restaurant, all you want to do is kick back and let the food come to you – without even thinking about it. Enter, set menus. Not only do you get to taste a bunch of great dishes, but it often works out to be cost effective – and that's a win win in our books.

We've eaten our way around Sydneytown to find the best set menus – from fine diners to casual eateries – at three price points: $65 and under; $85 and under; and $100 and under. From birthday celebrations with the family to a long boozy Saturday lunch with the gang – we've got you covered. 

So, round up your mates, make a booking, and get ready to feast. We sure have. 

The best set menus in Sydney for $65 and under

El Loco

El Loco

  • Restaurants
  • Surry Hills
  • price 1 of 4

How much: $40

What do you get: Excellent bang for your buck, that’s what. Food wise, guac and chips; chipotle fries; quesadillas; fried chicken wings; nachos; and churros. Plus, more cash to spend on the important things in life – like Margaritas. 

When: Lunch and dinner

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
North Bondi Fish
Photography: Steven Woodburn

North Bondi Fish

  • Restaurants
  • Bondi North
  • price 2 of 4

How much: $55 per person

What do you get: Million dollar views of Bondi with a yum lunch. There’s a two or three course menu (for $69), with stand-outs being yellowfin tuna tartare with soy and mirin; and tamarind fish curry with mussels and rice.

When: Lunch on Monday, Thursday and Friday

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
Bouillon l'Entrecote
Photograph: Jude Cohen

Bouillon l'Entrecote

How much: $59

What do you get: A decadent feed at a reasonable price point. Two courses for $59, or three courses for $69. We’d go for the duck parfait and baguette; flank steak with pomme frites; and crème brûlée.

When: Saturday lunch

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
Photograph: Supplied

Zaffi

  • Restaurants
  • Lebanese
  • Sydney

How much: $60 per person

What do you get: Lebanese late-night eatery Zaffi has one of the most affordable set menus in town, coming in at 60 bucks, and the head chef is ex Rockpool, so it’s delicious, too. Dig into shared dishes like hummus; babaganoush; fattoush; halloumi; kofta; spatchcock; and more. There’s an $89 option, if you feel like splashing. 

When: Lunch and dinner

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
Coogee Pavilion
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Coogee Pavilion

  • Bars
  • Coogee
  • price 2 of 4

How much: $65 per person

What do you get: Shared starters – like smoked chicken wings; margherita pizza; cos salad – and your choice of mains. We’d go for the pappardelle with Italian sausage and mushroom ragu, or beer battered fish and chips.

When: Lunch and dinner

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
Harry's by Giuls
Photograph: Simon Fitzpatrick

Harry's by Giuls

How much: $65 per person

What do you get: Darlinghursts’ Italian joint Harry's by Giuls is putting on a menu specially for date-night. Come for arancini; pizza bread; any pizza or pasta to share; plus fries and salad. And, it comes with a glass of red, white or a beer. Cheers.

When: Thursday evenings

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
Hotel Centennial
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Hotel Centennial

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Woollahra
  • price 2 of 4

How much: $65 per person

What do you get: Two-courses, or you can pay $75 for three courses. Dishes may include ocean trout gravlax with dill, crème fraiche, sorrel and lemon; and confit duck leg with organic green lentils, carrot and parsley.

When: Tuesday to Saturday for lunch

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
The best set menus in Sydney for $85 and under

Three Blue Ducks Rosebery
Photograph: Supplied

Three Blue Ducks Rosebery

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Rosebery

How much: $70

What do you get: A selection of the Ducks’ hits, like burrata with sweet and sour capsicum, capers, basil and vincotto; smoked beetroots with cashew cream, mint, jalapeño; and coffee rubbed beef brisket with charred herb salsa, creamed leek and broccolini. 

When: Lunch and dinner

Hello Auntie
Photograph: Supplied

Hello Auntie

  • Restaurants
  • Asian
  • Marrickville
  • price 2 of 4

How much: $70 per person

What do you get: Say “hey” to Hello Auntie and order the feed me menu, which comes with eight-courses that include the likes of; prawn fried rice, barbecue pork jowl and papaya salad. There’s also a vegetarian option for $65 per person. 

When: Lunch and dinner

Read more
Nomad
Photograph: Petrina Tinslay

Nomad

  • Restaurants
  • Surry Hills
  • price 2 of 4

How much: $75 per person

What do you get: Don’t have much time? Surry Hills’ stalwart Nomad has an express lunch featuring some of its most-loved dishes. Think roasted carrot hummus with walnut tarator (a Lebanese Tahini sauce); Nomad’s charcuterie; and a lamb shoulder with sweet and sour currants and almonds. 

When: Lunch

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
Lorraine’s Bistro
Photograph: Supplied

Lorraine’s Bistro

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Waverley

How much: $75 per person

What do you get: Lorraine's has a share style set menu which features charcoal leek with compressed apple, hazelnut, and truffle vinaigrette; and corn fed chicken with roasted brioche jus and tarragon.

When: Lunch and dinner

Zushi Barangaroo
Photograph: Supplied

Zushi Barangaroo

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Sydney

How much: $77 per person

What do you get: Lots. Highlights include kingfish carpaccio; chef’s selection of sashimi; chicken karaage with lime and honey mayo; yuzu miso salmon with cos lettuce, yuzu miso and quinoa; and duck teriyaki with Asian herbs, pumpkin puree, sweet potato, and shallots.

When: Lunch and dinner

Bopp and Tone
Photograph: Supplied

Bopp and Tone

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian
  • Sydney
  • price 2 of 4

How much: $78 per person

What do you get: Seven Med-inspired courses, all designed to share. Snack on tasty things like tuna, scallop and ocean trout tartare; gilled scallops with umami butter; and grain-fed Angus flank steak with golden roasted potatoes. What long lunch dreams are made of. 

When: Monday to Saturday for lunch

A'Mare
Photograph: Supplied

A'Mare

  • Restaurants
  • Barangaroo

How much: $79 per person

What do you get: A'Mare’s killer set menu lunch is an excellent way to experience the Crowns’ luxe Italian without the big bill. Start off with house-made antipasto – our picks are the sliced prosciutto with fresh melon; and marinated, vinegary vegetables – before moving onto a signature pasta, fresh fish or beef.

When: Lunch

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
Jimmy's Falafel
Photograph: Supplied

Jimmy's Falafel

  • Restaurants
  • Lebanese
  • Sydney

How much: $79 per person

What do you get: Jimmy’s shared mezze, including perfect falafel with tahini and parsley; zucchini salad with tomato, onion and seven spices; and baklava with pistachio and walnut.

When: Lunch and dinner

Bert's
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Bert's

  • Restaurants
  • Bistros
  • Newport

How much: $79 per person

What do you get: A two-course menu at one of Sydney’s best restaurants. And for $10 you can add dessert. 

When: Wednesday to Friday, lunch and dinner.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
St. Alma
Photograph: Alana Dimou

St. Alma

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • Freshwater

How much: $79

What do you get: Freshwater’s rocking Mexican has an equally rocking set menu. Get six courses chosen by the chefs, which may be octopus with pickled turnips, prune mole and confetti coriander; and fish tacos with coleslaw and peanut matcha aioli. 

When: Lunch and dinner

Tequila Daisy
Photograph: Tequila Daisy

Tequila Daisy

How much: $79 per person

What do you get: Enjoy a bunch of tasty Mexican plates like beef cheek empanadas with smoked paprika and sour cream; pulled pork tacos with roasted pineapple salsa; and beef striploin with mole pasilla, pepper berry, and padron pepper.

When: Lunch and dinner

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
Longshore
Photograph: Jason Loucas

Longshore

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Chippendale

How much: $80 per person

What do you get: Ten-course snack flight with both cold and hot plates. Hits include a coral prawn tartlet with shellfish mayo, finger lime and perilla (a herb in the mint family); smoked soy sauce glazed hapuka skewer with roasted garlic; and salt and vinegar tempura potato scallop

When: Lunch and dinner

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
Hey Chu
Photograph: Chad Konik

Hey Chu

  • Restaurants
  • Vietnamese
  • Sydney

How much: $85 per person

What do you get: All Hey Chu’s best dishes, like prawn toast with lime gel, prawn mayo and lardo; and the abalone roasted chicken congee pot pie. Plus, Hey Chu has killer live music every night, so settle in. 

When: Lunch and dinner

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
Totti's
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Totti's

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Bondi
  • price 2 of 4

How much: $85 per person

What do you get: Head to Bondi’s Italian gem Totti’s and get the set menu. It comes with antipasti, pasta, mains, and desserts. And yes, the famous bread, too. For groups of eight and above. 

When: Lunch and dinner

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
Rafi
Photograph: Credit/Steven Woodburn

Rafi

  • Restaurants
  • Australian
  • North Sydney

How much: $85 per person

What do you get: Nine dishes for you and your friends to share. Highlights include grilled squid; grilled lamb backstraps with mint salsa verde; and smoked kingfish with pomegranate.

When: Monday to Saturday for lunch

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
Armorica Grande Brasserie
Phoyograph: Supplied

Armorica Grande Brasserie

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Surry Hills

How much: $85 per person

What do you get: Ten courses (!) including coral trout crudo with finger lime, and chilli; campanelle with pea, basil, smoked stracciatella and almonds; and Jack’s Creek black Angus steak with condiments. Round up your gang, stat.

When: Lunch and dinner

Topikós
Photography: Supplied/Topikós

Topikós

  • Restaurants
  • Greek
  • Bondi Beach
  • price 2 of 4

How much: $85 per person

What do you get: A Greek feast right on the beach in Bondi. The sunny taverna’s set menu includes ten dishes designed to share, with all the crowd favourites. 

When: Lunch and dinner

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
The best set menus in Sydney for $100 and under

MuMu
Photograph: Nikki To

MuMu

How much: $89 per person

What do you get: 11 courses of delicious South East Asian fare. We love the betel leaves with Queensland tiger prawn, macadamia, and lime; fried chicken wings with curry butter, peanuts and herbs; and nasi goreng with Alaskan king crab, cuttlefish, garlic crackers and a fried egg. Yum-town.

When: Lunch and dinner

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
Franca
Photograph: Katje Ford

Franca

  • Restaurants
  • European
  • Potts Point
  • price 2 of 4

How much: $99 per person

What do you get: Three courses, with four options to choose from for each course. We’ve got our eyes on the pan fried gnocchi with mushrooms, goat's cheese and sage; and passionfruit soufflé with popcorn ice cream and almond craquelin. 

When: Lunch and dinner

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
Parlar
Photograph: Supplied

Parlar

  • Restaurants
  • Spanish
  • Elizabeth Bay

How much: $99 per person

What do you get: A selection of Parlar’s best dishes – pan tomate; zucchini tart with chive crème fraîche and chorizo – to share amongst the table. Great if you’re in a big group and celebrating. 

When: Lunch and dinner

Menzies Bar
Photograph: Supplied

Menzies Bar

How much: $90 per person

What do you get: Shellhouse’s ground-floor bar Menzies is offering a set menu with ten share style plates. And for an extra $10 you can add on dessert. 

When: Lunch and dinner

Monopole
Photograph: Supplied

Monopole

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian
  • Sydney
  • price 2 of 4

How much: $90 per person

What do you get: Chef Brent Savage and sommelier Nick Hildebrandt’s French leaning CBD wine bar and restaurant has a great set menu. Think nine dishes, spread across three delicious courses. 

When: Lunch and dinner.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
Beau
Photograph: Petrina Tinslay

Beau

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Surry Hills

How much: $95 per person

What do you get: Nomad’s slick and polished wine bar and restaurant has an ace set menu: seven dishes, designed to share. We love the sound of the spatchcock with preserved lemon, roasted grapes and sorrel alongside pardon peppers with Olasagasti anchovies and fried bread – with it all finished with Beau tiramisu. 

When: Lunch and dinner

Woodcut
Photograph: Supplied

Woodcut

  • Restaurants
  • Barangaroo

How much: $95 per person

What do you get: Forget toast at home, and instead head to Woodcut for a NY-style brunch. Plates include hemp seed fried prawn sando with caper dressing and rocket; avocado vinaigrette with Moreton Bay bugs, soft herbs and caper leaves; and hot crumpets with poached egg, spinach and hollandaise sauce. Feeling fancy? A Champagne trolly will be roaming the room to add some sparkle to your morning. 

When: Brunch – from 11am- 2.30pm

Chiswick
Photograph: Cole Bennetts

Chiswick

  • Restaurants
  • Woollahra
  • price 2 of 4

How much: $95 per person

What do you get: Woollahra’s gorgeous institution Chiswick has a set menu that you’re going to want to check out. Think: roasted eggplant with romesco, caper leaf, and almond; Bannockburn chicken with carrots and jus; and Chiswick slow roasted lamb shoulder with pumpkin and mint sauce.

When: Lunch and dinner

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
Anason
Photograph: Alana Dimou

Anason

  • Restaurants
  • Barangaroo

How much: $98 per person

What do you get: Come along to Barangaroo’s waterfront restaurant Anason for its set menu. Feast on dishes like sardines with salmon roe, chives, and toasted bread, and haloumi with local honey and lavender oil. 

When: Lunch and dinner

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
Maydanoz
Photograph: Steven Woodburn

Maydanoz

  • Restaurants
  • Turkish
  • Sydney

How much: $98 per person

What do you get: Get stuck into delicious Turkish cuisine at Maydanoz with a set menu that includes lentil kofte with lettuce leaf, radish, and pickled chilli, barbequed Tilba haloumi with honey, sesame, and rosemary ash, and tencere style chicken served with bulgur pilaf, chilli, and tomato.

When: Lunch and dinner

https://media.timeout.com/images/106018256/image.jpg
Avril Treasure
 Food & Drink Writer, Time Out Sydney
