Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Small's Deli

  • Restaurants
  • Potts Point
  1. The Al Green sandwich at Small's
    Photograph: Supplied/Small's
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Florence and the Aubergine sandwich at Small's
    Photograph: Supplied/Small's
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Ham, cheese and salad sandwich at Small's Deli
    Photograph: Supplied/Small's
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. The orange Small's Deli sign outside the shop
    Photograph: Supplied/Small's
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Potts Point tiny sandwich shop with mighty big flavours

Lady beetles. Sapphires. M&M's. It’s true that some great things in life come in small packages. And so it is the case at Small’s Deli, an eight-seater sandwich shop located on Potts Point leafy Victoria Street.

What Small’s lacks in size, it makes up for  – and more – in its mighty flavours. Owners Ben Shemesh and Emily Van Loon are big on using seasonal produce and making as much as they can in house, including all sauces and toppings from scratch. Throw in premium meats, ripened cheeses, zingy pickles and fresh veg on baked-that-day-baguettes and what do you get? Ripper sangas, that’s what.

Small’s permanent menu features six hits. A must-try is the Al Green, with kale puree, avocado, iceberg lettuce, Granny Smith apple, sprouts, and a vegan green goddess dressing on a fresh panini. She is messy, but my god, is she worth it. Or, try Van Loon’s favourite, the Hi Harissa, featuring tuna mixed with chermoula dressing, a North African spice paste, coriander, black olives, harissa mayo, and hard-boiled egg.

“We get excited to work with quality suppliers such as Whole Beast Butchery to create a rotating specials menu, too ” says Van Loon. Currently on the specials menu is the Utah, Get Me Two with beef meatballs, tomato sugo, bechamel, pecorino and rocket on a toasted panini.

Small’s also has a brekky menu with morning baguettes, and fresh salads and soups. Plus, Reuben Hills coffee, house-made sodas and cookies. And because this is a deli too, the shelves are full-to-the-brim with ingredients from artisanal suppliers, while quality meats and cheeses hang in a display fridge.

New to Small’s? Emily reckons you should start with Florence and the Aubergine, made with creamed pecorino, walnut paste, garlic and fennel salami (finocchiona), and smoky grilled eggplant. “It’s been labelled as the crowd pleaser, everybody loves it,” she says. Everyone, including me. Big time.

Our tip? Get here early before the crowds come and everything sells out. It shall be the first of many trips.

Recommended: This sunny hole-in-the-wall café slings giant rainbow sandwiches

Our guide to all the fun things that's happening this week in Sydney

All the absolute best places to eat in Sydneytown

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
1/166 Victoria Street
Potts Point
Sydney
2011
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Tue-Sat 8.30am-2.30pm; Sun 8.30am-2pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.