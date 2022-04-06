Newtown's favourite pub has an epic new dish, and it comes in a can

It's no lie that lockdown sent us to some weird places. For some, it was sourdough starters, for others it was experimental and questionable home haircuts. For Kieran Graham, the head chef at Newtown's Courthouse Hotel, it was the sinister idea of canning nachos.

Yep. A can'o'nacho. The oversized aluminum vessel is packed full of the Courty's already excellent nachos in four varieties; beef; spicy black bean and tomato; dhal; or barbeque pulled pork. It's then drowned in liquid cheese (which you either love, or are a liar) and released in a torrent onto a massive share plate.

The monster dish is absolutely designed to share and is available all day, every day for just $35. Just look at it.