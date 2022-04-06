Sydney
A can of nachos
Photograph: Steven Woodburn

Stop everything! This Newtown pub is now serving nachos in a can

Newtown's favourite pub has an epic new dish, and it comes in a can

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
It's no lie that lockdown sent us to some weird places. For some, it was sourdough starters, for others it was experimental and questionable home haircuts. For Kieran Graham, the head chef at Newtown's Courthouse Hotel, it was the sinister idea of canning nachos.

Yep. A can'o'nacho. The oversized aluminum vessel is packed full of the Courty's already excellent nachos in four varieties; beef; spicy black bean and tomato; dhal; or barbeque pulled pork. It's then drowned in liquid cheese (which you either love, or are a liar) and released in a torrent onto a massive share plate. 

The monster dish is absolutely designed to share and is available all day, every day for just $35. Just look at it.

 

 Still hungry? Check out the best restaurants in Newtown here.

