Sydney Restaurant Group have launched a luxe at home degustation this week

The Sydney Restaurant Group (the Fenwick, Ormeggio at the Spit, and Noi to name a few) have just launched an at-home dining experience for the first time. The degustation menu features some seriously luxe numbers, drawing inspiration from traditional Italian dishes with a few pit stops along the way.

Six courses, with matching 100ml wines from Italy and Australia, will feed two and set you back $239. The team is even throwing in tasting notes to get that sommelier at home experience. Considering you can expect dishes like slow cooked octopus with borlotti bean puree, pickled onion, chilli emulsion and black olive; Western Australian lobster spaghetti with bottarga; braised wagyu cheeks with truffle and potato galette and a chocolate miso caramel tart for dessert, that’s a bloody bargain in anyone’s books.

The group’s impromptu degustation means that the turnaround is quick if you want to get your eat on this week. Orders are already open and filling up fast and deliveries will be made from September 22-25. You can check out the full menu and place your order at the Sydney Restaurant Group’s website here.

Can't get enough of that top-tier stuff? These are our favourite fancy at home dining experiences in Sydney.

Need some inspiration for the long weekend? Check out or top picks for things to do in Sydney.