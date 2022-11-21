Have you ever tried to get a reservation at Sydney's Firedoor? If your answer is yes, then you'll know that you need a series of alarms, a lunar calendar and – presumably – some knowledge of blood magick to score a spot at the world-famous steakhouse.
For the mere mortals among us, we've got some good news. Your chances have just gotten a little bit better at chowing down on a five-course dinner by Firedoor's Lennox Hastie, with matching Balvenie whisky.
For one night only, and exclusively via a ballot system (of course it is), Hastie is teaming up with Balvenie to bring a completely bespoke menu to a lucky few. You'll get your hands on ingredients such as aged barrel of pork and forgotten rum mustard to complement a rum barrel-aged 14-year whisky, oyster mushrooms in sherry caramel matched with a European oak dram, and plenty more.
The dinner kicks off on November 21 at 7pm and you can jump into the draw at the event site here.