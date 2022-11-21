Sydney
The Balvenie x Lennox Hastie Experience

  • Restaurants, Steak house
  • Firedoor, Surry Hills
Lennox Hastie drinks whisky
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Go into the draw to sample an entirely bespoke menu at one of Sydney's most sought after restaurants

Have you ever tried to get a reservation at Sydney's Firedoor? If your answer is yes, then you'll know that you need a series of alarms, a lunar calendar and – presumably – some knowledge of blood magick to score a spot at the world-famous steakhouse.

For the mere mortals among us, we've got some good news. Your chances have just gotten a little bit better at chowing down on a five-course dinner by Firedoor's Lennox Hastie, with matching Balvenie whisky.

For one night only, and exclusively via a ballot system (of course it is), Hastie is teaming up with Balvenie to bring a completely bespoke menu to a lucky few. You'll get your hands on ingredients such as aged barrel of pork and forgotten rum mustard to complement a rum barrel-aged 14-year whisky, oyster mushrooms in sherry caramel matched with a European oak dram, and plenty more.

The dinner kicks off on November 21 at 7pm and you can jump into the draw at the event site here.

Missed out on one of the best steaks in the world? Soothe your soul with one of the best steaks in Sydney.

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Event website:
shop-au.thebalvenie.com/the-balvenie-x-lennox-hastie-experience/
Address:
Firedoor
1a/23-33 Mary St
Surry Hills
2010
Price:
$475 per person
Opening hours:
7pm-late

Dates and times

7:00 pmThe Balvenie x Firedoor's Lennox HastieFiredoor $475 per person
