These Aussie eateries are recreating dishes from video games

Given the fact that we've spent the better part of this year in our homes, a lot of us have probably taken solace more than a few times in junk food and video games. We figure the big-wigs at Sony PlayStation have been doing the same, because they've teamed up with Deliveroo and a bunch of Aussie eateries to recreate some of the tastiest pixelated food to feature on our screens since Crash Bandicoot's spinning apples. Mary's Burgers, the Italian Bowl and Melbourne's Bistro Morgan have taken on the challenge of translating classic dishes from PlayStation games, which will be available in venue as well as on Deliveroo from December 3-13, so you can revel in a moment of escapism.

Speaking of tenuous grips on reality, the dudes from Mary's are leaving the burgers behind and heading up Ellie's drool-worthy steak sandwich that stopped players in their tracks in the Sony post-apocalyptic saga The Last of Us Part II. Thin strips of steak are griddled and popped on a fresh ciabatta roll then topped with onions and a lemon dressing.

Just around the corner from the Newtown burger joint, you'll find the Italian Bowl, which will be dishing up the thief's pasta from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End where penne pasta is tossed with a rich tomato sauce. The dish is inspired by an intimate scene in which characters chat over a bowl of carby goodness, a glimpse into the very human way in which we connect.

South of the border at Melbourne’s Bistro Morgan, Ratchet & Clank’s colourful interdimensional world is being brought to life. Bistro Morgan is one of Melbourne’s best-known bakeries, so who better to rise to the occasion of this culinary peak? Morgan Hipworth of Bistro Morgan will recreate Chef Tulio’s Sirangian honey mousse from Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart.

