A flat lay of prune tarts on a white table
Photograph: Supplied/Sous le Soleil

This North Shore bistro will take your tongue on a tour of France

Normandy one week, Lyon the next – Sous le Soleil's Le Dîner is highlighting the regional cuisines of France

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Roseville's Sous le Soleil has had lower north shore locals raving for years, with a solid client base enjoying its modern-French offerings since the doors of the 18th-century cottage opened over a decade ago. Situated on the sprawling grounds of Roseville Park, surrounded by impeccably manicured lawns and tidy houses, it's known as the perfect place to settle in for a long lunch and even a spot of shopping – after all, everything is for sale from the antique furniture to the art on the walls

While the days of boozy lunches in the courtyard are on lockdown hiatus, those in the know don't have to go without. Sous le Soleil has adapted its menu to take away, then gone one step further with its Le Dîner experience.

Every weekend, a different region of France is in the spotlight, with dishes that celebrate and epitomise what makes this regional cuisine great. Diners can be transported to the wild and dramatic shores of Brittany (metaphorically speaking), a unique region with a distinctly Celtic history that's famous for cider and oysters. The Breton menu features dishes that define France's northern coastline, like twice-baked crab souffle with fennel and caper sauce, slow-roasted pork leg with calvados and mustard and a dessert of prune le far Breton (an egg custard dessert similar to a clafoutis).

The regional boxes are only $59 and feed two Francophiles. Order can be placed on the Soul le Soleil website. 

Want more French experiences at home? We suggest starting with cheese.

