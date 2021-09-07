Sydney
A burger sits atop a white box, vac packed ingredients in background
Photograph: Supplied/Destination NSW

This Sydney food truck (and TikTok sensation) is delivering DIY burger kits across the city

Taking the restaurant pivot one step further, this is meals on wheels like you've never seen before

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
It’s not exactly breaking news that restaurants have been creatively pivoting to take away during the stay-at-home orders in Sydney this year, but what is exciting is when someone breaks the mold and takes things a step further.

Ali Chebbani, founder of Chebbo’s Food Truck, saw the silver lining and created an entirely new enterprise, delivering DIY burger kits with all the trimmings all across the city. As part of his groundwork, Chebbani started posting burger tutorials on TikTok and quickly gained a loyal following of over 600 thousand followers, many of whom flooded his DM’s asking where to get certain ingredients. And so a star was born. In anticipation of the ‘smash’ burger kit launch, the surprise TikTok star carefully considered how to execute the limited first run of burgers.

“Due to a lack of overheads and utilities and more accurate produce orders, I’ve been able to keep a very close eye on profit margins and we’ve been doing really well,” Chebbani says. “Overall, we’re making more per burger [compared to the burger truck] due to the lack of overheads,” said Chebbani.

The burger in question is an American-style cheeseburger, with two beef patties and a secret house sauce on a soft milk bun. Chebbo’s also offers a fried onion burger and a rotating novelty burger like the Polynesian burger, with a beef patty, cheese, corned beef, mustard, mayo, sweet potato, red onion and lettuce. We're guessing the beauty of a restaurant on wheels means you’re already one step ahead of the game in making the move to delivery so when life gives you lockdowns, make burgers.

