Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2022: People's Choice

“Courty?” – ancient Inner West proverb. For time immemorial, the Courthouse Hotel in Newtown has been the default destination for the masses seeking a cold beer, chilled vibes and a welcoming atmosphere. Throw in a few good dogs to pat, a bistro serving up pub classics (and a few veggo-friendly options, because Newtown) and you’ve got yourself a winner. The space has remained relatively untouched as far as renovations are concerned for decades, and that’s another reason why we, and clearly you, love it. The Courty is unpretentious, unassuming and undoubtedly kicks arse when it comes to pubs in Sydney and that’s why it’s taken out top gong for the People’s Choice of favourite pub in town.