Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2022: People's Choice

Some things never change, and for that we are eternally grateful. One of those things is the special moment when you descend the staircase into Sydney’s most beloved French restaurant, Hubert. For us, it never gets old, and the same is evidently true for you, dear readers. You’ve voted the wood panelled, Old World Parisienne-style eatery your favourite in Sydney, and we honestly can’t blame you. With the grand piano tinkling, pillar candles burning and the dining room bustling, we think a night at Hubert is always a special occasion and you lot clearly agree.
Time Out’s People’s Choice Awards this year invited readers to select their favourite restaurant, bar, pub and café, and the votes are in. And we have to say: this year we stand behind your selections 100 per cent. You know a good juice joint when it wets your whistle, Sydney, and your restaurant savvy is second to none. Congratulations to the following hospo greats...