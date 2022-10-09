Sydney
Get us in your inbox

Bartender mixing drink at Maybe Sammy
Photograph: Katje Ford

Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2022: People's Choice

We asked, and you told us. These are your favourite places to eat and drink in Sydney in 2022

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Time Out’s People’s Choice Awards this year invited readers to select their favourite restaurant, bar, pub and café, and the votes are in. And we have to say: this year we stand behind your selections 100 per cent. You know a good juice joint when it wets your whistle, Sydney, and your restaurant savvy is second to none. Congratulations to the following hospo greats...

Return to Food & Drink Awards winners page.

in partnership with

And the winners are...

Favourite Restaurant: Hubert

Favourite Restaurant: Hubert

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Sydney
  • price 3 of 4

Some things never change, and for that we are eternally grateful. One of those things is the special moment when you descend the staircase into Sydney’s most beloved French restaurant, Hubert. For us, it never gets old, and the same is evidently true for you, dear readers. You’ve voted the wood panelled, Old World Parisienne-style eatery your favourite in Sydney, and we honestly can’t blame you. With the grand piano tinkling, pillar candles burning and the dining room bustling, we think a night at Hubert is always a special occasion and you lot clearly agree.

Read more
Book online
Favourite Café: Circa Espresso
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Favourite Café: Circa Espresso

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Parramatta
  • price 2 of 4

Nice! Parramatta’s most celebrated café, Circa Espresso, has landed the People’s Choice for Favourite Café. For the three of you in Sydney who haven’t heard of it, this narrow space has been exemplifying café excellence since 2010, and things are as busy now as they were then. It really doesn’t matter if we’re talking about the full-page tea menu, the refined coffee program, real-deal baked goods or the go-to, destination-worthy dish of Ottoman Eggs – people here have clearly worked hard to ensure the options are all killer, no filler and the results speak for themselves. 

Read more
Favourite Bar: Maybe Sammy
Photograph: Katje Ford

Favourite Bar: Maybe Sammy

  • Bars
  • Cocktail bars
  • The Rocks
  • price 2 of 4

It seems no one can resist the charm of a bubble gun, some sharp suits and the Vegas hotel lobby vibes that Maybe Sammy brings to the table. The world-renowned cocktail bar has been recognised by a swathe of international awards in recent years but the vote that matters most is yours, and we’re thrilled to announce that the tropicana-themed, Rat Pack-inspired bar that always delivers the razzle-dazzle is the People’s Choice for absolute favourite bar in Sydney.

Read more
Favourite Pub: Courthouse Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

Favourite Pub: Courthouse Hotel

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Newtown
  • price 1 of 4

“Courty?” – ancient Inner West proverb. For time immemorial, the Courthouse Hotel in Newtown has been the default destination for the masses seeking a cold beer, chilled vibes and a welcoming atmosphere. Throw in a few good dogs to pat, a bistro serving up pub classics (and a few veggo-friendly options, because Newtown) and you’ve got yourself a winner. The space has remained relatively untouched as far as renovations are concerned for decades, and that’s another reason why we, and clearly you, love it. The Courty is unpretentious, unassuming and undoubtedly kicks arse when it comes to pubs in Sydney and that’s why it’s taken out top gong for the People’s Choice of favourite pub in town.

Read more

Critics' awards

