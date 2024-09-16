Spending a day in Cabramatta, located in Sydney’s south-west, is like walking around Vietnam’s bustling streets (minus the humidity). You’ll see elderly ladies hawking their lush, home-grown veggies along John Street, stalls selling fresh seafood just like at the wet markets, and excellent Vietnamese eateries dotted throughout. There’s also a ‘Hot Bread’ sign almost everywhere you look, meaning you are firmly in banh mi territory.

If you’re only going to hit up one, make it Viet Hoa Hot Bread, a Cabramatta institution that has been knocking out authentic banh mi for more than three decades. The standout here is the bread roll, with a crusty, crunchy exterior and a light, airy interior. It’s complemented by cold cuts, bright pickled carrots, smooth pâté, and fresh chilli and coriander. Bonus point that Viet Hoa is open 24/7. Time Out tip: the roasted pork roll is only available after 6pm if you’re after more crunch.

