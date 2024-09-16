Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. The outside of Viet Hoa Hot Bread
    Photograph: Avril Treasure for Time Out Sydney
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Banh mi from Viet Hoa Hot Bread
    Photograph: Avril Treasure for Time Out Sydney
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Banh Mi at Viet Hoa Bread
    Photograph: Pauline Morrissey
    PreviousNext
    /3
  • Restaurants | Bakeries
  • Cabramatta

Viet Hoa Hot Bread

If you're only going to visit one banh mi store in Cabramatta, make it Viet Hoa

Avril Treasure
Written by Avril Treasure
Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
Advertising

Time Out says

Spending a day in Cabramatta, located in Sydney’s south-west, is like walking around Vietnam’s bustling streets (minus the humidity). You’ll see elderly ladies hawking their lush, home-grown veggies along John Street, stalls selling fresh seafood just like at the wet markets, and excellent Vietnamese eateries dotted throughout. There’s also a ‘Hot Bread’ sign almost everywhere you look, meaning you are firmly in banh mi territory.

If you’re only going to hit up one, make it Viet Hoa Hot Bread, a Cabramatta institution that has been knocking out authentic banh mi for more than three decades. The standout here is the bread roll, with a crusty, crunchy exterior and a light, airy interior. It’s complemented by cold cuts, bright pickled carrots, smooth pâté, and fresh chilli and coriander. Bonus point that Viet Hoa is open 24/7. Time Out tip: the roasted pork roll is only available after 6pm if you’re after more crunch.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS:

In the area? This Cabramatta eatery serves big bowls of bouncy noodles and seriously good crispy-skinned chicken.

Want more? Check out our guide to the best banh mi in Sydney here.

Details

Address
107 John St
Cabramatta
2166
Opening hours:
Daily, 24 hours
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.