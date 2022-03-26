Inspired by Frida Kahlo's infamous parties of yore, Londres 126 down at the Quay Quarter will be premiering a lavish variety show, Viva La Frida — the Revolution, on Saturday, March 26. The production combines a five-piece performance with a carefully curated set menu and a late-night dance party.
No matter what your party style is, the event caters to all. Set over two seatings, the earlier seating will be a more traditional ‘dinner and a show’ format, where guests can enjoy a three-course menu of Frida’s favourite dishes while being taken on a journey of discovery and history through performance art by talented and diverse performers.
Things get a little wilder for the late show, with a welcome Margarita and a raucous after-party. Five performance acts showcase different elements of Frida's life, from her emotional and physical pain experienced from a young age, her turbulent relationship with Diego Rivera, her involvement in communism, the rejection of her own sexual identity and most of all, her revolutionary art.
Spectators will enjoy a menu of dishes habitually featured at Kahlo's infamous dinner parties in the 1940s, with guacamole, chicharron crackling and chips; eight-hour braised Chamorro osso bucco; Mexican gnocchi chochoyotes; jicama salad with radicchio and butter lettuce; crushed potatoes with duck fat and garlic chips; and a special traditional Mexican dessert, buñuelos with pineapple sorbet infused with Milpa’s in-house mezcal.
Diners from both seatings are welcome to the after-party from 10.30pm so you can mix and mingle and talk all things Kahlo with your new best friends. Head to the Londres 126 website here to book.