Timeout

World Dog Day at the Forresters

  • The Forresters, Surry Hills
  1. Four dog friendly tiny yorkshire puddings sit on a white plate
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. A large white poodle dog sits in the entrance of the Forresters
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

You can do yorkshire puddings, dogs and a wholesome pub in one dreamy space

If you love yorkshire puddings, dogs and pubs, and have always wanted them to somehow converge together in one space, look no further. On Friday, August 26, (which happens to be World Dog Day) one of Surry Hills’ most beloved pubs, the Forresters, will be bringing in a ridiculously adorable addition to their bistro menu: tiny dog-friendly Yorkshire puds, known to them as ‘pawkies’. It’s all too much. 

For a pub that is known far and wide for its ridiculously gigantic Yorkshire pudding bowls, this poochy gimmick is right on brand, with canine and customer alike able to indulge in Yorkies that make both of their little hearts sing. 

If you get yourself a world-famous Yorkshire monolith, your better half (your dog, obviously) will be able to guzzle down a mini Yorkshire pudding doused in gravy and dog-friendly details for just five dollars. If you aren’t in the mood for a human-friendly Yorkshire pudding extravaganza, you can snag your furry companions a little fluffy mound of goodness for eight bucks, which still feels kinda reasonable just for the sheer delightful novelty of seeing a dog enjoying a Yorkshire pudding in a fine pub establishment. 

You can book in for a dog-friendly table right here, and be sure to hit the Forresters up on Friday for their World Dog Day version of a happy hour, known as ‘puppy hour’, which will be popping off all the way from noon to 6pm. 

Frankly, it’s all too pawfect for words. 

Want more yorkie puds? Check out our list of where to get the best Sunday roasts in Sydney.

Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
forresters.com.au/dog-friendly/
Address:
The Forresters
Cnr Foveaux and Riley St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Price:
$5-$8
Opening hours:
11.30am-1am

Dates and times

