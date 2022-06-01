The best Sunday roasts in Sydney

How much? $33 - $35

What time? Sundays from noon

Nobody ever just drops into the Woolwich Pier for a casual roast. It takes careful planning, because they only make 30 of them each Sunday and they often sell out by 1pm, which means your window for hearty roast satisfaction is criminally slim. Select from pork belly or Riverina lamb; the former is a large juicy cube topped in a perfectly brittle wave of crackling, alongside a sweet and herby pumpkin mash, well seasoned potatoes, carrots, little onions and a big, wonderfully airy Yorkshire pud for sopping up the gravy. The tender saddle of lamb comes with all of the above plus a wobbling square of super-sweet mint jelly. In short, these are premium roasts worth the effort and the price tag, but don’t turn up late, and pre-book a table to be sure of a tan leather booth in the gorgeous light-filled main room, or a bench in the lively courtyard with its black-and-white striped umbrellas and city views.