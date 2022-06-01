Sydney
Glebe Hotel Sunday Roast
Photograph: Supplied/Guy Davies

The best Sunday roasts in Sydney

Can you even call it winter if you're not in front of a plate that's piled high with roasted meat, veggies and gravy?

Written by
Time Out editors
&
Elizabeth McDonald
Why spend a Sunday tackling house chores when you could be out at the pub partaking in one of the all-time great weekend feasting traditions? Let the pros take care of the cooking and make yourself comfortable at one of these ace pubs that celebrate our English heritage in style over the colder months. Cater to those hibernation cravings and get stuck in to legs of lamb with mint jelly, hearty slices of roast beef, crisp-skinned chook, nourishing root veggies and greens, fluffy Yorkshire puddings, and gravy. Lots and lots of gravy. Whatever your preferred cut, there's a top pub roast out there for you – and hopefully a pint of something nice to go alongside it. 

Down for more cold-weather fun? Check out these Sydney pubs with toasty fireplaces.

The best Sunday roasts in Sydney

The Glebe Hotel
Photograph: Supplied/Guy Davies

The Glebe Hotel

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Glebe

How much? $28
What time? Sundays from noon
Beef or lamb? “Definitely the lamb,” says the bartender, without hesitation. “The meat is really good, but do it for the cauliflower mornay.” He’s not wrong. Three very generous slices of leg meat arrive, perfectly rosy in the middle, draped over an avalanche of sides dressed with a (thankfully) light gravy: a colossal wedge of pumpkin, roasted potatoes, braised red cabbage and more than a ladle’s worth of that cauliflower and leek mornay. It’s every bit as creamy, salty, buttery and allium-rich as you’d hope. The value for money here is worth emphasising – this bad boy could feed two moderately hungry people, no doubt. The choice of two meats changes every Sunday, but there’s always Guinness on tap, comfy Chesterfield lounges to sit on and Jenga to play. What else could you possibly want? Dessert? It’s only $6 extra.

The Duke of Clarence
Photograph: Supplied

The Duke of Clarence

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Sydney

How much? $26-$31 
What time? Sundays from noon
Few plates come to mind that are as fundamentally English as the Sunday Roast. It’s only fitting, then, that the Duke of Clarence, arguably Sydney’s most English boozer, has a Sunday menu dedicated exclusively to the almighty weekend lunch. Traditionalists will relish the choice of sirloin, pork belly or leg of lamb, all of which come with Yorkshire pudding, Dutch carrots, broccolini, peas and beef-fat roasted spuds. Vegetarians, meanwhile, can get their fix with a generous portion of roasted pumpkin and wild rice. Should you add a juicy pig in a blanket to your order for the extra $3? Absolutely. And you should probably make a booking, too; there isn’t a whole lot of wiggle room here, especially if you want to snag a spot near the fireplace (which you definitely do).

The Royal Leichhardt
Photograph: Alana Dimou

The Royal Leichhardt

  • Bars
  • Leichhardt

How much? $24
What time? Sundays from noon
For 125 years, the Royal on Norton Street has been delighting locals and those who travel alike. If it ain't broke, don't fix it and this is true for the Sunday roast, which sells out super fast and you'll soon see why. The slow-roasted sirloin comes with all the trimmings so you'll have a happy full belly which will leave you ready for a little nap afterwards.

Dove and Olive
Photograph: Supplied

Dove and Olive

  • Bars
  • Surry Hills

How much? $22.50
What time? Saturdays and Sundays from noon
A longtime favourite for those on the hunt for a bargain (and let's face it, who isn't in this town?). This is one of the better value roasts in Sydney, and they don't skimp on the portion size either. There's beef, lamb, vegetarian and vegan roasts each week and they like to shake things up so no two weeks are the same. The best part is they don't always stick to an obvious script, so there might even be a smoked honey-glazed ham to honour Christmas in July. 

The Riverview
Photograph: Supplied

The Riverview

  • Bars
  • Balmain

How much? $30
What time? Sundays from noon
City dwellers aching for tree-change should head to the Riverview. Nestled between the quaint cottages and terraces of Balmain, this corner pub fits in easily beside its country village cousins: expertly poured Guinness on tap, friendly but no-nonsense bar staff, and a constant rabble of adorable kids and dogs bobbing about. Upstairs you’ll find a rather posh dining room where the Sunday roast is king. Slow roasted beef, baked vegetables, seeded mustard jus, Yorkshire pudding, it's a no-brainer.

Hello Auntie
Photograph: Supplied

Hello Auntie

  • Restaurants
  • Asian
  • Marrickville

How much? $35
What time? Sundays from noon
You might think that your Sunday roast is reserved for the ye-olde-English stylings but you'd be wrong. The joy of roast meats knows no borders and the team at Hello Auntie in both Marrickville and Darling Square are slinging a Vietnamese version of smoked lemongrass chicken, juicy roast pork belly, Angus brisket loaf grilled over charcoal with vermicelli sheets with shallot oil and salad leaves every Sunday.

Read more
The Taphouse
Photograph: Supplied/Daniel Mueller

The Taphouse

  • Bars
  • Darlinghurst

How much? $25 
What time? Sundays from noon
This corner pub has had a recent renovation, but its downstairs main bar is precisely that – a bar – with high wooden stools and tables propping up Swans fans as they nurse a paddle of the pub’s famously froth-worthy selection of independently-owned beers. It’s rowdy on game days, but all ages are welcome (especially if they’re in red-and-white kit). Proteins are on a weekly rotation so one week it might be roast pork with crackling, the next it could be a joint of beef, and there is always vegan and vego options available. Everything comes plated with crisp potatoes, honey-glazed carrots, steamed broccoli, a thick draping of gravy and a pillowy Yorkshire pudding. You won’t leave hungry. 

Woolwich Pier Hotel
Photograph: Nick Dent

Woolwich Pier Hotel

  • Bars
  • Woolwich

How much? $33 - $35
What time? Sundays from noon 
Nobody ever just drops into the Woolwich Pier for a casual roast. It takes careful planning, because they only make 30 of them each Sunday and they often sell out by 1pm, which means your window for hearty roast satisfaction is criminally slim. Select from pork belly or Riverina lamb; the former is a large juicy cube topped in a perfectly brittle wave of crackling, alongside a sweet and herby pumpkin mash, well seasoned potatoes, carrots, little onions and a big, wonderfully airy Yorkshire pud for sopping up the gravy. The tender saddle of lamb comes with all of the above plus a wobbling square of super-sweet mint jelly. In short, these are premium roasts worth the effort and the price tag, but don’t turn up late, and pre-book a table to be sure of a tan leather booth in the gorgeous light-filled main room, or a bench in the lively courtyard with its black-and-white striped umbrellas and city views. 

The Welcome Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

The Welcome Hotel

  • Bars
  • Craft beer
  • Rozelle

How much? $29
What time? Sundays from noon
"We'd be hung drawn and quartered if we ever stopped doing the roast." Read: book a table and get in early. While this historic pub in Rozelle follows the wintery Sunday roast trend, the point of difference here is a choice of both pork belly with crackling and cabbage, or Angus beef loin with a silky smooth mash, roast carrots and the requisite crunch of a Yorkshire pudding. Rather than laying in a bath of gravy, this happy roast family saw just a splash of the warming salty sauce alongside a dash of cream. Nice.

Four in Hand Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

Four in Hand Hotel

  • Bars
  • Paddington

How much? $29
What time? Sundays from noon
The Four in Hand kitchen has seen some pretty serious chefs manning the pans in its time, including Colin Fassnidge and Guillaume Brahimi. It's good to know that, even now, this Paddo stalwart takes this roast meats business pretty darn seriously. The sunny bar is often less crowded at lunch, so the early bird really does snag the proverbial worm here. Each week, the choice of beast rotates between pork, beef and lamb, with the traditional supporting cast: seasonal vegetables, gravy and a Yorkshire pudding. Throw in a spiffy crowd, a rather sophisticated pub wine list that spotlights some Aussie classics, and there you have it: the perfect soigné Eastern Suburbs Sunday session.

The Oxford Tavern
Photograph: Supplied/Daniel Mueller

The Oxford Tavern

  • Bars
  • Petersham

How much? $25
What time? Sundays from noon
There are worse places to spend a lazy Sunday than the leafy, undercover beer garden at this Petersham boozer. For a venue with a former life as a topless bar (you can still spot some stripper poles in the front bar), it’s got a pretty family-friendly vibe during the daylight hours. If you can’t get one out back, there’s always plenty of space to relax inside with some roasted goodness and local brews on tap. You’ve got three choices: tender beef brisket, sticky and crunchy pork belly (our pick of the meats), and a very welcome pulled jackfruit. They come loaded with crisp potatoes, steamed broccoli, a sweet and soft honey-roasted carrot and a Yorkshire pudding to swipe through the hot gravy. Service can be a little on the slow side, but it's Sunday – what's the rush?

Sydney Park Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

Sydney Park Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Newtown

How much? $24-$31
What time? Daily from noon
This Newtown favourite has had a few big changes in the last couple of years, most notably a refurb that has brought a touch of the modern age (cleaning) to the retro-style pub. What has stayed though, is the epic Sunday roast. Changing monthly, you'll chow down on slow cooked roast lamb, mashed potatoes, seasonal roast market veggies, mint jelly and red wine gravy. If you're not of the carnivorous persuasion, there is a roast pumpkin substitute that's equally hearty. The only downside is that Yorkshire puddings are a dollar extra but it's a small price to pay for the roast dinner staple.

Read more
Charing Cross Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

Charing Cross Hotel

  • Restaurants
  • Waverley

How much? $28-$31
What time? Sundays from 11am-9pm
The Charo has gone all out on the fancy gastro-pub front, complete with comfy chairs near the fireplace and, of course, a Sunday roast. There are four options to choose from here, with a roasted pork belly with cider-poached apples, roast sirloin with market veggies, a slow-roasted leg of lamb with housemade mint sauce (nice) and a vegan option of miso-glazed Japanese pumpkin with sage and hazelnut stuffing.

The Forresters
Photograph: Supplied

The Forresters

  • Restaurants
  • Surry Hills

How much? $32
What time? Daily from noon
Home of The Big Yorkie, the Forresters in Surry Hills aren't holding back when it comes to the "Sunday" roast. Serving an entire roast dinner of potatoes, carrots, roast beef, peas and gravy inside a giant yorkshire pudding, you can be sure that this is a roast not to be missed. 

