The best Sunday roasts in Sydney

How much? $28
What time? Sundays from noon
Beef or lamb? “Definitely the lamb,” says the bartender, without hesitation. “The meat is really good, but do it for the cauliflower mornay.” He’s not wrong. Three very generous slices of leg meat arrive, perfectly rosy in the middle, draped over an avalanche of sides dressed with a (thankfully) light gravy: a colossal wedge of pumpkin, roasted potatoes, braised red cabbage and more than a ladle’s worth of that cauliflower and leek mornay. It’s every bit as creamy, salty, buttery and allium-rich as you’d hope. The value for money here is worth emphasising – this bad boy could feed two moderately hungry people, no doubt. The choice of two meats changes every Sunday, but there’s always Guinness on tap, comfy Chesterfield lounges to sit on and Jenga to play. What else could you possibly want? Dessert? It’s only $6 extra.
Why spend a Sunday tackling house chores when you could be out at the pub partaking in one of the all-time great weekend feasting traditions? Let the pros take care of the cooking and make yourself comfortable at one of these ace pubs that celebrate our English heritage in style over the colder months. Cater to those hibernation cravings and get stuck in to legs of lamb with mint jelly, hearty slices of roast beef, crisp-skinned chook, nourishing root veggies and greens, fluffy Yorkshire puddings, and gravy. Lots and lots of gravy. Whatever your preferred cut, there's a top pub roast out there for you – and hopefully a pint of something nice to go alongside it.