If you are feeling bored of your bubble, hate dating apps with a zealous passion, and are itching for a wildly unique experience to take you to fresh romantic (or friendship) heights, say hey to Sydney Soirée.

This social experiment meets dinner party is all about connecting people through a ‘roving dinner party’ experience that’s a little bit Come Dine With Me meets First Dates, but with a distinctly Sydney twist. Two groups of four single friends either ‘host’ or ‘dine’ over a three-course meal – the 'dining' guests leaving after each course to head to a new house to meet a whole new group of people. Participants get paired up by an expert matchmaker, with everyone getting matched on their age, profession, personal interests and location.

Everyone who takes part gets to spend time with 12 new people, and then party with 500 other similarly-minded singles at a wild afterparty that will go down for the rest of the night. Internet dating, who?

On June 17, this very special occasion is coming back for Sydney singles – but at this point (sadly) it looks like it’s just the hetero ones. This time, the ladies are hosting. Gather four of your best single gals, and make a three-course meal. Before each course, a new group of four men will arrive, then they'll leave to make way for a new group who'll join you for the next course. Men will be in charge of bringing a lot of booze (12 bottles per group, to be exact), and coordinating their own travel between the homes.

Tickets cost you between $40 and $94, and include matchmaking your group, travel costs between the three courses for the roaming guests, entry to a VIP afterparty – plus what they’ve described as ‘some surprises’ that will come to light on the night.

So, if you’re keen (and want to try your luck) you can find out all the nitty-gritty details and book yourself in by clicking right here.

