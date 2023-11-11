Time Out says

If your social calendar has been looking decidedly un-sexy, we’ve got just the ticket to help you spice things up a bit. Dubbed ‘Australia’s sexiest party’, the Erotic Ball is returning to Sydney in 2023. On November 11, Sydneysiders are invited to a top secret location (v. sexy, v. elusive) to let their hair down and lean into all things erotic for an evening of pure, unadulterated fun.

This non-judgemental safe space will allow guests to explore their sensual side with the help of some sultry entertainment. Among the line-up of talented seductive professionals on hand will be former Miss Nude Australia Suzie Q, Benjamin Butterfly (who will put on a pole performance), Yanita Werkout (who will perform in drag), and Miss Taken Identity (who will lead a couples strip).

For those keen to get involved there’s only one rule handed down by the organisers: dress to impress. Whatever sexy look you like – just make sure you double down and go all out. This is your opportunity to let go of your inhibitions and let that beautiful freak flag fly. If you’ve got an old PVC catsuit that has been collecting dust in the wardrobe, dust her off and remerge at the Erotic Ball.

Whether you’re new to The Erotic Ball scene or if you’re a seasoned tease, you'll be totally welcome.

To learn more about The Erotic Ball or secure your tickets, head here before they all get snapped up.

