What if we told you that a women-only pop-up strip club is dropping in Marrickville for one night only, and if you’re a lady, you’re invited? Well, that’s exactly what we’re telling you. Now, listen up.

Celebrate Her is a sensual show with a twist. Instead of going to see a strip show as a voyeur, everyone that rocks up to this event will actually become the show instead. Before you worry, there’s absolutely nothing sleazy or sordid about this, and it’s designed with utmost inclusivity at heart, meaning that regardless of your sexual orientation, you’re welcome to come through and get down in a supportive space that’s built on powering up your individual sensuality.

This is all the brainchild of Caitlin Erica, a stripper, birth doula and teacher who works to help women let go of internalised shame and step into their full "divine feminine power" in safe spaces that entirely support them. The night will flow along these exact lines, with participants invited to express their sensuality for nobody except themselves.

This show is a bit of a revolutionary concept, with the stage open to any woman willing to strip down in a free-flowing dance that’s premised on you having as much fun as possible. The event creators seem very keen on labelling this as a ‘safe space’, which we reckon is a green flag for something that obviously has the potential to be pretty scary for those who aren’t used to it.

Acknowledging that a lot of women will be feeling like a bundle of nerves upon arrival, the organisers have said that they will have a “Pussy Priestess” at the door to bless all those who enter. You’ll then be talked through some gentle grounding exercises and movement before being let loose on the dancefloor in your lingerie. Instead of tipping each other with hard cash, you’ll tuck praise notes under one another’s garter belts, and shower each other in rose petals – just to really maximise the whole feminine nirvana energy.

The organisers of Celebrate Her have said that this is the space for all the sexy moves you’ve been secretly practising alone in your bedroom for years. They’ve also made it clear that despite the name, this event is not actually a strip club – with there being no money exchanged or services solicited, and consent and respect are essential. Rather, it is an unusual opportunity for women to gather together in a safe space to, as Caitlin says: “release the sensuous siren within”.

Celebrate Her will go down at Bodyspace Studios in Marrickville on Saturday, April 1. Tickets will set you back $89 each – but if you want to bring someone along for moral support, you can get their ‘Bring-A-Friend-Bundle’ for a snazzy $160 for two tickets.

If you’re still reading, and still keen, you can snatch up a ticket by clicking right here.