Find wearable, shareable and hangable art at this hyper-local market

This isn’t your run of the mill weekend market. You can connect with local underground, emerging and established artists in their habitat at the autumn instalment of this free artist-run event.

The Inner West Artist Market made a welcome return in time for Christmas last year, and now organiser Artist Made is proud to announce that the community event is back on, with four dates lined up for 2021 (falling roughly around the third weekend of every third month).

The autumn market is taking over Marrickville’s creative hub Join the Dots on Saturday, March 20, from 10am-4pm. While you’re there you can browse the shop front window gallery, meet the artists in the resident studios, and chill out in the laneway with music from vibe merchants E Davd and Babe Rave. Featuring Inner West artists, makers and DIY stall holders, the hyper-local market has a broad selection of stuff to snap up and a “price range for everyone”. You can pick up wearable, shareable and hangable art and crafted goods. Browse stallholders here.

Entry is free, but register ahead of your visit over here to get priority entry and help with capacity restrictions.

