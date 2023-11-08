Time Out says

There’s everything from tasty treats to festive gifts and pretty homewares at these buzzing, joyful markets in the centre of town

Get out your Santa hats: the beloved annual Martin Place Christmas Markets are back with the opening weekend kicking off on Saturday and Sunday November 24 to December 23 from 11am to 8pm. The festive markets will then be held every Thursday, Friday and Saturday in December leading up to Christmas (AKA the biggest day in Mariah Carey’s calendar) – so you can get gifts for your loved ones and support small businesses at the same time. How’s that for Christmas cheer?

From ripe and juicy cherries to festive wreaths, deliciously smelling candles, boutique wines, Christmas puddings, jewellery and chic homewares, these markets are chock-a-block full with excellent stalls and passionate stallholders, set to bring festival cheer to even the Grinchiest among us.

Save up your pocket money as some of the stallholders include premium gift options 3b Designs; Kikinoki zen products; Nakheel premium bedding; Berliner Bakery donuts; Thicc Cookies; Natas and Co; Cora; Ayre; Alrok; and Savannah Estate winery. Snackwise, expect to find dishes from Mexico, Japan, Israel and more. Plus, live music will keep the vibes high.

You’ll find the Christmas markets in the pedestrian boulevard of Martin Place in the heart of Sydney’s CBD.

And if you needed even more reason to come on down on the opening Saturday, towards the end of the day Santa will light the spectacular Martin Place Christmas tree complete with dazzling fireworks. The opening weekend will also see Matin Place transformed into a festive wonderland with performers and carollers.

Ho ho ho! Find out more information here.

