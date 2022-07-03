Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

National Indigenous Art Fair

  • Shopping, Arts and crafts
  • Overseas Passenger Terminal, The Rocks
  1. Artists from APY Arts Centre Collective in Sydney for NIAF 2018
    Photograph: National Indigenous Art Fair | Artists from APY Arts Centre Collective
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Indigenous dance performance at NIAF 2019.
    Photograph: Supplied/First Hand Solutions
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. National Indigenous Art Fair 2019.
    Photograph: Supplied/First Hand Solutions
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Aboriginal man holding a colourful textile work in front of other artworks.
    Photograph: Wayne Quilliam
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Head to the Overseas Passenger Terminal to meet the artists, buy works and interact with First Nations food and culture

The annual two-day festival of Indigenous art, design, dance, music, food and culture returns for NAIDOC Week over the weekend of July 2 and 3. 

Themed Get Up, Stand Up, Show Up, the fair will feature artworks from remote Indigenous art centres and artists as well as stalls that regularly appear at the ever-popular Blak Markets. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander creatives are travelling from the far corners of Australia – places like Ceduna, Haasts Bluff, the Tiwi Islands and Yuendumu – presenting a rare and exciting opportunity for Sydneysiders to interact directly with the makers.

Everyone is welcome to look, listen, learn and join in the program of talks, demonstrations, tastings, workshops, and performances kicking off from 10am daily.

Experiences at the fair include two personally guided tours by the fair’s curator and creative director, Lyndsay Urquhart. An Aboriginal oral historian, Lyndsay is a Munkata Yuin woman from the Dharawal community of Western Sydney and uses filmmaking as a methodology.

A bushfoods adjunct will provide an opportunity to explore the secrets and wisdoms behind native Australian plants and bushfoods and to try samples fresh from the barbecue. Indigenous chef Matthew Atkins will conduct cooking demonstrations, as will Aboriginal cuisine experts Mirritya Mundya. There will also be food trucks at the event, and the folks from IndigiGrow nursery will be selling native bushfood plants and herbs.

This is the fair’s third iteration, presented (and founded) by First Hand Solutions Aboriginal Corporation. In 2019, NIAF hosted 30 remote art centres from around the country alongside 25 Aboriginal stallholders and attracted 10,000 visitors, with all profits are re-invested into young Indigenous community programs. The last two fairs have not been able to proceed due to Covid, so this year is a very welcome and exciting return for the event.

The National Indigenous Art Fair takes place at the Overseas Passenger Terminal in the Rocks, and entry costs a gold coin donation. Stay tuned for program info and guest announcements at the website and the Facebook page.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.niaf.com.au/
Address:
Overseas Passenger Terminal
130
Argyle Street
The Rocks
Sydney
2000
Price:
Gold coin donation
Opening hours:
Sat, Sun 10am-4pm

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.