Where to see Aboriginal art in Sydney

At many major museums and galleries, the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander collections can feel sidelined into some box-ticking small gallery off the side. Not at the Chau Chak Wing Museum. Instead, Indigenous art and artefacts are interspersed throughout the collections as part of the Ambassadors series by Indigenous curator Matt Poll, which ensures that First Nations voices are prominent in the display of artefacts from their cultures.
Whether you're visiting from overseas or a curious local looking to get beyond the basics (Dot paintings? Bark paintings? Just the tip of the iceberg), these are the places to see the best of Australia's diverse Indigenous art practice.
You can also see the work of a handful of Aboriginal artists on the streets of the city: check out our hit-list of the best public art in Sydney, including Kamilaroi artist Reko Rennie's 25-metre 'Remember me' sculpture standing tall outside Carriageworks in Eveleigh.
If you are planning to go exploring in Sydney, make sure you know how to go out safely.