After taking a hiatus due to that certain unpleasantness that shut a lot of things down last year, this popular pre-loved market is back in a new, bigger indoor location. Round She Goes is pulling up stops (and '50s style garters) at the PCYC Marrickville on Illawarra Road.

Renounce your fast-fashion sins and stay retro with some fabulous finds from this haven for pre-loved fashion and other eclectic goodies. There’s a mix of vintage and modern clothing – it leans towards traditionally feminine attire – and accessories, as well as handmade jewellery and funky trinkets. You’ll find high-end designers like Ferragamo and Carla Zampatti, as well as good quality high street styles from Gorman and Sass & Bide among the 70-plus stalls.

Round She Goes is back for one day only on Saturday, July 9 from 10am to 3pm. It’s $4 entry at the door (cash or card), prices for all the goods start at $10, and you can hone your bargain-spotting senses with a coffee from one of the caffeinating carts on site. Plus, there is free parking, the 423 bus stops right outside, or it's a 13-minute walk from Marrickville Station.

You can find out more on their website and Facebook page.

