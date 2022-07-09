Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Round She Goes Fashion Market

  • Shopping, Markets
  • Marrickville PCYC, Marrickville
  • Recommended
  1. Photograph: Leticia Almeida
    Photograph: Leticia Almeida
    PreviousNext
    /8
  2. Photograph: Leticia Almeida
    Photograph: Leticia Almeida
    PreviousNext
    /8
  3. Photograph: Leticia Almeida
    Photograph: Leticia Almeida
    PreviousNext
    /8
  4. Photograph: Leticia Almeida
    Photograph: Leticia Almeida
    PreviousNext
    /8
  5. Photograph: Leticia Almeida
    Photograph: Leticia Almeida
    PreviousNext
    /8
  6. Photograph: Leticia Almeida
    Photograph: Leticia Almeida
    PreviousNext
    /8
  7. Photograph: Leticia Almeida
    Photograph: Leticia Almeida
    PreviousNext
    /8
  8. Round She Goes Market (Photograph: Supplied)
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /8
Advertising

Time Out says

Pick up a retro or secondhand bargain at this thrifty fashion market

After taking a hiatus due to that certain unpleasantness that shut a lot of things down last year, this popular pre-loved market is back in a new, bigger indoor location. Round She Goes is pulling up stops (and '50s style garters) at the PCYC Marrickville on Illawarra Road. 

Renounce your fast-fashion sins and stay retro with some fabulous finds from this haven for pre-loved fashion and other eclectic goodies. There’s a mix of vintage and modern clothing – it leans towards traditionally feminine attire – and accessories, as well as handmade jewellery and funky trinkets. You’ll find high-end designers like Ferragamo and Carla Zampatti, as well as good quality high street styles from Gorman and Sass & Bide among the 70-plus stalls. 

Round She Goes is back for one day only on Saturday, July 9 from 10am to 3pm. It’s $4 entry at the door (cash or card), prices for all the goods start at $10, and you can hone your bargain-spotting senses with a coffee from one of the caffeinating carts on site. Plus, there is free parking, the 423 bus stops right outside, or it's a 13-minute walk from Marrickville Station.

You can find out more on their website and Facebook page.

Want to discover more rare finds? Peruse our list of the very best markets in Sydney.

Olivia Gee
Written by
Olivia Gee

Details

Event website:
www.roundshegoes.com.au/
Address:
Marrickville PCYC
531 Illawarra Road
Marrickville
Sydney
2204
Price:
$4
Opening hours:
10am-3pm

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.