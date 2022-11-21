Nestled in Newport on the northern beaches, Knap Store is a treasure trove of all things dopamine dressing. A vintage-lovers heaven, the store has stacks of well-worn Levi’s in all sizes, retro knits, '70s shirts and slip dresses aplenty.
Mixing home-grown brands such as Permanent Vacation and Jume, with international cult favourites like Paloma Wool and Baggu, you’re guaranteed to find trendy, sustainable pieces here.
With claw clips, miscellaneous homewares, books and handmade jewels also on offer, Knap Store is a one-stop shop on one of Sydney’s most idyllic beaches.