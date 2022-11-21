Attention: sartorial Sydneysiders. When it comes to shopping for clothes in this city, knowing where to start can be daunting. Malls aren’t for the faint-hearted, and browsing online is hit-or-miss, so to make life easier we’ve made you a list of the coolest shops on Sydney’s streets.

For gender, budget, and style inclusivity, these ten stores serve the best looks across diverse aesthetics, price points and suburbs around Sydney, with every shop hand-selected for its emphasis on sustainability, showcasing small designers and high quality products. You won’t find any shiny shopping malls here, but rather an emphasis on slow fashion, local makers and all-round ethical excellence, with each of these stores guaranteed to make you dress to impress.

So, whether you’re in the market for something cute to wear to a wedding, fresh work threads (we're talkin' smart and casual workplaces here) – or just simply want to elevate your wardrobe to new heights, we have you covered.

