Whether it’s the influence of the picnic bonanza of '21, the fact we have been more inclined (or required by law) to party at home in recent years, or just because it's fun to shake up the status quo, players in Australia's alcohol industry both big and small are giving glass the elbow in favour of more practical packaging solutions.

It's not so much that these are revolutionary technologies, but rather a jumbling up of the usual suspects. Pre-mixed cans of spirits and mixers have been a staple at the bottle shop for years, but now you'll also find canned wine, including sparkling, angling for a spot in your chilly bin. Meanwhile, cocktails are coming for vino's gig, with boxed goon bags of Margs, Cosmos and more. And what was once the sole dominion of the pub-pulled forthy has truly lost its mind with the release of kegs of Fireball whiskey, should you want to make the best/worst party decision of your life.

Casques have long been considered a signifier of quality – or lack thereof – when it comes to wine, but now, independent winemakers are opting for pouches (affectionately known as 'bagnums') as a sustainable option compared to the typical glass bottles, which take more resources to make, transport and recycle.

We've rounded up a list of some of the Aussie brands that are embracing new ways to package their grog. These are our favourite unconventional Aussie quaffers for your next backyard bash.

