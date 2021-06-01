Olympic Park will be transformed into a nighttime vegan wonderland

The team behind the beloved Sydney Vegan Market is going to the dark side, so to speak. You can’t fight the moonlight when SVM Nights brings the plant powered festivities to Sydney Olympic Park on Saturday, June 5.

In addition to 100 per cent vegan stall holders – including crowd favourites I Should Be Souvlaki, Treat Dreams, The 3 Amigos, and Plant Based Eatery – you can expect roaming performers and live music (and yes, they’re all vegan), a drumming circle (we kid you not), as well as activities and dogs galore.

The daytime Vegan Market traditionally runs at the Entertainment Quarter in Moore Park on the third Sunday of the month, but in January they mixed things up by heading west to the home of the Sydney Olympics. After being inundated with support from Western Sydney’s vegan and plant-curious community, the market found a way to keep sharing the love.

“Running SVM at Olympic Park in January was an absolute career highlight and we got so many messages asking for SVM to come back, and we couldn't ignore that! So many locals got in touch!” says Jones (who goes by a single name), market program manager and coordinator. “We wanted to offer something different and decided that night markets could really fill a gap in the vegan events calendar. Before I started working with Vegan NSW I ran quarterly vegan night markets at lots of different venues in the Inner West, and this feels like a return to my glory days, on a much bigger scale.”

The market is free to enter and kicks off from 2pm-9pm, so you can settle in for the afternoon before the stars come out. Just BYO a picnic rug, cups, containers and cutlery for this environmentally responsible event. Dogs are not only allowed, but wholeheartedly encouraged to come. It’s all going down at Cathy Freeman Park, right next to the train station. There are loads of bike paths, and if you are driving, there’s $7 parking at the P3 parking station.

