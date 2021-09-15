If you want to read while doing the dishes or vacuuming, why not chill out out to these local legends doing it for you?

It's one of life's simple joys, flicking between staring out of a train window and flicking the pages of a must-read book. But it doesn’t work so well if you’re doing the household chores, gardening or driving. Especially driving folks: please don’t read and drive.

That’s when the joy of listening to an audiobook kicks in, or even just if your eyes are feeling a bit worn thin and need the night off. There are millions of brilliant audiobooks on the go, and some of them are even free. Plus there’s the added bonus of hanging out aurally with famous Aussies as they read the books of also famous authors – and even sometimes their own.

Here are a few of our fave books as read by famous Australians, and you can check out a list of international bookworm stars here too.

