The best books about Melbourne

Anna MacDonald at Bourke Street stalwart The Paperback Bookshop says we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to fiction set in and around Melbourne, but it’s hard to go past Helen Garner’s classic novel Monkey Grip. "First published in 1977, the city it describes is still immediately recognisable. Reading this book, you can feel the summer sun on your skin, hear the sounds of Lygon St, North Melbourne and the Victoria Market, and follow Nora as she treads (or cycles) the inner-city streets.”
While we've spent a huge swathe of our lives indoors during the various lockdowns, the joy of reading has kept our minds and spirits buzzing. A magic portal into other lives and far more exciting places, they swept us far, far away from everyday cares. We spoke to the teams at some of our favourite independent bookstores and asked them to share their favourite reads about the Victorian capital.
RECOMMENDED: The best bookstores in Melbourne that deliver.