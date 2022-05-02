Time Out says

You can snag some of the 30,000 plants available to be delivered to your door

Calling all those who love house plants more than human children: the Jungle Collective is about to make all of your greenest-hued dreams come true with Australia’s biggest ever online plant sale. Yep, like, the biggest ever.

Kicking off at 6pm on April 26 for seven days only, the Jungle Collective’s online store will combine five cities’ worth of sales into a mega-plant sale to end all mega-plant sales, with over 400 unique indoor and outdoor plant species and 30,000 individual plants up for grabs. All you need to do is click on the plant that charms you most, buy it (obvs), and then if you live in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra or Adelaide, you can get your newest plant baby hand delivered directly to your front door. Plus, if you live outside the Jungle Collective’s 50km urban radius, they will have smaller plants available for postage to all those living in surrounding regional areas.

How's that for instant planty gratification?

To make sure you get first-class access to your most carbon-neutral family members, you’ll need to sign up for a free ticket here, which will allow you to bounce in on Tuesday when the floodgates open.

If you want to fall in love with a creature that only needs photosynthesis to survive, make sure you hop online for this one.