Time Out says

Go on a treasure hunt through the rainbow-filled racks at this upmarket vintage shop

You could lose yourself for a few solid hours, if not days, exploring the eclectic selection of retro goods at the Wilde Merchant. In good company on the colourful and chaotic King Street, this vintage clothing store is a go-to for one-of-a-kind treasures and accessories.

The clothing racks are full of personality and charm, stocking everything from your basic band tees and varsity knits to edgier racing jackets and embroidered denim vests. You’ll also discover a global selection of quality pieces from Japan, America and beyond, including Mexican ponchos, Aztec print pullovers and Japanese noragi jackets. Kick it old-school by picking up a pair of Western boots or one of the many Navajo-style bandanas, too.

The Wilde Merchant drops new releases each week, sometimes featuring more than 150 one-off pieces. This means new surprises will be waiting for you on every visit.

