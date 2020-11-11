Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Ultimate Christmas Market

Shopping, Markets EQ Village Markets , Moore Park Sunday November 29 2020 Free
Stallholder selling festive gifts.
Satisfy all your Christmas desires at this huge festive market

Is that the scent of cinnamon, brandy and end-of-year anxiety in the air? 'Tis the season for festive shopping, and the Entertainment Quarter is the place to head for a massive Yuletide market selling all kinds of festive goodies, snacks and coffee to get you through the day's shopping. 

The Cambridge Markets EQ bring out over 150 stallholders slinging fresh produce and arts and crafts every Wednesday and Saturday, however this special festive iteration will take over the Entertainment Quarter on Sunday, November 29. Browse a range of (socially distanced) stalls spruiking homewares, fashion, toys, hats and jewelry, as well as festive fare like wrapping paper, baubles, decorations and gourmet Christmas nibbles. It's open from 10am-4pm – and it's perfectly timed a month before Christmas Day, giving you time to sort out gifts for the whole family ahead of the rush, or just treat yourself for no reason at all.

Details
Event website: https://cambridgemarkets.com.au/eq-spring-market
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: EQ Village Markets
Address: Entertainment Quarter, 122 Lang Rd
Moore Park
Sydney
2021
Price: Free

Dates And Times
