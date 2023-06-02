Time Out says

When it feels like everyone in your Insta feed is enjoying la dolce vita in sunny Italy, it’s difficult to escape the scrolling without a severe case of FOMO. Lucky for you, a slice of old-school Italian dessert heaven has landed in Sydney, and it (almost) makes us feel like we’re really halfway around the world. Excuse us while we make a beeline to the Galeries.

The newly opened Venchi 1878 is the first venue of the global chocolate house to grace Australian shores. After success around the world – in 70 countries, to be exact – Venchi is sharing the love with us Aussies in the form of little heart shaped chocolates and other sweets. Oh, and did we mention they offer 90 gelato flavours? Yes, nine-zero.

As their name suggests, Venchi 1878 was established way back in 1878, and if their 140-year-old history is anything to go by, they’re doing something right. Their flavours are exotic enough to offer you an exciting dessert experience without the fuss or frill. A lot of the flavours are directly inspired from Venchi’s Mediterranean roots. We’re talking a range that dabbles in limoncello, olive oil and hints of mascarpone (did someone say tiramisu truffles?).

Venchi prides itself on using natural ingredients, so you can rest assured that the pistachios and almonds are from a Sicilian paste, and the lemon filling hails from Sorrento. Best of all, the whole chocolate range is palm oil-free, so you can indulge ethically.

