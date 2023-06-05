Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Vinnies Glebe

  • Shopping
  • Glebe
Generic clothes on rack
Photograph: Creative Commons
Advertising

Time Out says

Vinnies Glebe is where it's at

When you’re done perusing the Markets at Glebe, and have grabbed a coffee from The Wedge, mosey on over to Vinnies Glebe. 

Small in size, but big in star factor, this store has exceptional visual merchandising, and is packed with quality gems from vintage Ralph Lauren and Chanel Denim, to nostalgic Alannah Hill pieces. 

With price points to suit all budgets, this Vinnies has stylish workwear options, chic ‘going-out’ pieces and quality knitwear. Our top finds have been a thick cotton vintage tee for 8 bucks, and a wool Ralph Lauren maxi skirt for just $50. 

If you’re in need of a wedding guest outfit or formal frock, you can regularly find designer dresses, brand new with tags here – but all for a fraction of the cost. 

Want more? Check out our big-time guide to the best Sydney op shops. 

Written by
Holly Edwards

Details

Address:
223 Glebe Point Road
Glebe
Sydney
2037
Contact:
View Website
02 9660 6685
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed, Fri, Sat 9.30am-6pm; Thu 9.30am-7.30pm; Sun 10am-5pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.