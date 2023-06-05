Time Out says

Vinnies Glebe is where it's at

When you’re done perusing the Markets at Glebe, and have grabbed a coffee from The Wedge, mosey on over to Vinnies Glebe.

Small in size, but big in star factor, this store has exceptional visual merchandising, and is packed with quality gems from vintage Ralph Lauren and Chanel Denim, to nostalgic Alannah Hill pieces.

With price points to suit all budgets, this Vinnies has stylish workwear options, chic ‘going-out’ pieces and quality knitwear. Our top finds have been a thick cotton vintage tee for 8 bucks, and a wool Ralph Lauren maxi skirt for just $50.

If you’re in need of a wedding guest outfit or formal frock, you can regularly find designer dresses, brand new with tags here – but all for a fraction of the cost.

